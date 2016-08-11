Bernie Sanders has officially relocated from the campaign front to the waterfront.

The Vermont senator, who recently ended his race to become the Democratic presidential nominee, has purchased a four-bedroom, three-bath property in the town of North Hero, Vermont, an island community in Lake Champlain. He bought the lakefront home for $575,000, according to Franz Rosenberger of Coldwell Banker Island Realty.

“They wanted to buy a second family private getaway,” Rosenberger tells PEOPLE. “They’ve got grown kids and grandkids, and it’s going to be a gathering place for them in the summertime.”

North Hero is a small community in Grand Isle county, and is about 30 minutes away by car from Burlington. Similar properties in the area range in price from $99,000 to $899,000.

“It’s a super quaint little place to be,” Rosenberger says. “It’s a rural community with a lot of second homes.”

Charming tourist activities in North Hero and the surrounding area include dining at the historic inn and restaurant North Hero House, a visit to Hero’s Welcome General Store (which has a sandwich named after Sanders called “Feel the Bun”), kayaking, boating, and apple picking.

Although Rosenberger reports that the Sanders family “looked at a few properties, and the kids were very involved with it,” in the end, they were drawn to this home for its “nice views of Vermont and the Green Mountains, which was important to them.”

The property sits on 1.1 acres and features about 500 feet of lakefront. The log cabin-style home also has a guesthouse ensuring it’s very family friendly.

“They bought the property from another Vermont family. It had been their home for over 30 years, and [the Sanders] plan to keep it for a long time in their family,” Rosenberger says.