Ben Napier Wishes Wife Erin Happy Birthday with Wedding Day Throwback Photo: 'My Favorite'

Ben Napier is celebrating his wife Erin's birthday with a sweet memory from the start of their marriage.

On Tuesday, Napier, 38, wished Erin, 37, a happy birthday with a 10-photo post on Instagram, including one from their November 22, 2008 wedding at the University of Mississippi's Paris Yates Chapel.

"Happy birthday to my wife, the mother of my children, my business partner, the star of the HGTV show I work on, my co-author, my travel companion, and my favorite magazine cover girl!!" Ben wrote alongside the photos.

The wedding throwback shows the happy couple dolled up for their nuptials inside a red-and-white vintage car Ben tagged as a Pontiac in the post.

Other photos in the post include a picture of the pair in New York City's Central Park on their honeymoon; Erin with their daughters, Helen, 5, and Mae, 14 months; and their Jan. 4, 2021 cover of PEOPLE.

The Napiers met while attending Jones College, a community college in Mississippi, and later transferred to the University of Mississippi together. They'll celebrate their 14th wedding anniversary in November.

Ahead of Erin's birthday, Ben surprised her with "the most luxurious gift there is" last Friday when he wrote out an entire weekend itinerary for Erin in a post she shared to Instagram.

He gave his wife "gifts of time," and laid out a schedule that started off with "Friday - Lunch in Hattiesburg with the gal pals." Then, "Saturday - Uninterrupted day with me and our girls."

On Sunday, he wrote out a plan for Erin to see a movie matinee with her mom before a lunch date for the Home Town Takeover stars on Monday.

In a section labeled "ongoing," he wrote, "meals in the freezer for nights when we don't have enough time" and finished it off with his plans for the "future:" "Your painting studio right outside, ready for you."

"I should tell you that Ben isn't perfect. No one is," Erin wrote on Instagram of the gift. But he is completely perfect for me. I had a good cry this morning. Husbands: give your wife time for her birthday."

Last Thursday, Erin posted a throwback photo of her own on Instagram that showed what her dorm room looked like in 2004 when she attended the University of Mississippi.

"My IG feed keeps showing me the young folks' fancy dorm rooms, so I present for your consideration: my sophomore dorm room from the year of our Lord 2004," she wrote in the caption.

She added, "Do people still buy movie posters? I bought that paper lantern in Haight-Ashbury in San Francisco the summer before freshman year, bedding from Target, rug from Dirt Cheap."

One of the posters on display features the Counting Crows, who she tagged in the post. Another shows the Yeah Yeah Yeahs.

She continued the caption, "I would lay in that twin bed and talk on the phone to Ben Napier till 4:00 am after he dropped me off for the night. Have fun, you college kids!"