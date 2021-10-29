WATCH: Ben Napier Delivers Christmas Cheer as Santa Claus in Home Town Holiday Special Trailer

Home Town: Ben's Holiday Workshop premieres on HGTV, and will be available to stream the same day on discovery+, on Sunday, Dec. 26 at 10 p.m. ET

Ben and Erin Napier are getting into the holiday spirit!

PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at the trailer for the HGTV stars' upcoming holiday special, Home Town: Ben's Holiday Workshop, featuring special guests, heart-warming projects and plenty of festive feels.

In the clip above, Ben, 38, is first seen dressing up as Jolly Old Saint Nick himself — trading in Santa's typical long white beard for his own natural one — before he surprises a group of eager children awaiting his arrival.

"'Tis the weeks before Christmas and all through the town, both holiday spirit and projects abound," Ben narrates over the video, which shows scenes of himself and his wife expertly prepping for the holiday season

"With I in my workshop and Erin on design, plus a few special guests means a wonderful time," Ben adds to his Christmas rhyme, as Stephen "Twitch" Boss and his wife Design Star: Next Gen host Allison Holker Boss are seen joining them, as well as Deadliest Catch's father-daughter duo, Sig and Mandy Hansen.

erin-ben-napier-hometown-hgtv Ben and Erin Napier | Credit: courtesy HGTV

Each star can be seen working on various special projects. In one scene, Ben, Sig, 55, and Mandy craft a spinning top. In another, Erin, 36, welcomes young visitors into the couples decked-out store.

"Come on in," an excited Erin exclaims, as young children are seen partaking in the holiday magic before them.

"Oh, what joy the season will be, in Ben's Holiday Workshop," the father of two adds, closing out his narration.