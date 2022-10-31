'Don't Tell HGTV': Ben Napier Shares 'Sneak Peek' of 'Home Town Takeover' Season 2

Ben shared a behind-the-scenes look at the forthcoming series with his wife Erin

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on October 31, 2022 04:21 PM
Ben & Erin Napier- Home Town Takeover Season 2
Photo: Ben Napier/Instagram

Ben Napier dropped a sneak peek of what's to comeon Home Town Takeover's second season.

The HGTV star shared an Instagram post with a few behind-the-scenes pictures on set with his wife and co-star Erin, and a short clip inside their vintage truck as they drove to Fort Morgan, Colorado, the town receiving a makeover on the next season.

Ben says in his caption that he misses the small town – particularly the "colder weather and winds out on the high plains" – and has "#FoMo."

The video shows Ben and Erin on what looks like a major highway. The two look over their shoulder as a car passes them and Erin asks her husband, "Can you hang with traffic this fast in this truck?" Ben counters, "Can I hang with traffic this fast, are you kidding me?"

The designer and woodworker duo previously helped fix up homes, businesses and public spaces in the small town of Wetumpka, Alabama on season 1 of Takeover. In July, HGTV announced that Fort Morgan would be the next town to receive a makeover from the couple.

"It's just a really cool town and it's so much different from Wetumpka and Laurel, but at the same time, it has all of the same problems they had," Napier said.

As seen on Home Town Takeover, Ben and Erin Napier partner with Dave and Jenny Mars to revitalize the town of Fort Morgan, Colorado. The two couples announce to the town that they have been chosen for Home Town Takeover.
HGTV

Napier told PEOPLE that they've heard about the ongoing success from Wetumpka since their show and want the same to happen to Fort Morgan.

In Season 2, the couple will also be getting a little more help from new co-hosts, Fixer to Fabulous's Dave and Jenny Marrs, who also guest starred in the first season.

"I think there's this energy and spirit that gets ignited with this sort of project," Dave Marrs told PEOPLE. "We are going and lighting the match, but they're going to have to keep the fire going."

Home Town Takeover Season 2 will premiere in early 2023 on HGTV.

