Ben Napier Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photos on Set of HGTV Christmas Movie with Wife Erin

Ben Napier is teasing his upcoming acting debut alongside his wife Erin.

On Thursday, the Home Town host, 38, shared a series of behind-the-scenes photos from the set of A Christmas Open House, one of HGTV's first-ever scripted holiday movies, in which he'll appear alongside Erin, 36.

In one of the snaps posted on Instagram, the couple share a sweet embrace in front of a Christmas tree, as seen on a monitor on set. Another shows their costars (and the film's leads) Katie Stevens and Victor Rasuk posing together between shots.

"Check out the stars of the movie I got to be in! @thekatiestevens, @erinapier, and @victorrasuk along with the crew all did such an impressive job, I'm happy they put up with me," he captioned the post. "It was fun pretending to be an actor for a week."

He added, "If you love Christmas movies, then you'll love this movie! If you don't love Christmas movies then we can't be friends."

Rasuk responded in the comment section, writing, "Familia! 🙏🏽🙏🏽" while fellow HGTV star Jenny Marrs replied, "I love it!!!"

On Wednesday, Erin, shared the news of the couple's acting debut on Instagram alongside a photo of her and Ben dressed up as their characters in front of a festive backdrop. She wrote, "So, we are in a movie! Coming November 11 to @discoveryplus — 'A Christmas Open House' (link in profile to read more about it, and get to know Sarah and Henry Wright)."

In the film, Erin and Ben will portray a couple named Henry and Sarah Wright. Similar to their real-life counterparts, the characters value the tradition of small town living and specialize in local home restoration, according to a press release from Discovery.

The Napiers will appear alongside Stevens, who plays Melissa Norwood, "an ambitious Atlanta property stager who teams with her old high school crush, David Phelps (Rasuk), to sell her newly married mom's home in their small Georgia home town," the release states. "The two join up to renovate the place before a couple of wealthy potential buyers are due to see the house on Christmas Eve."

The description also breaks down the Napier's roles: "Henry is a master woodworker and custom furniture builder, and Sarah is an artist with an expertise in color and transformative design choices."

Along with A Christmas Open House, HGTV will be premiering a second movie called Designing Christmas, which introduces Love It or List It star Hillary Farr as a supporting character.

Food Network, another Discovery-owned channel, will also be premiering two new movies called, One Delicious Christmas and A Gingerbread Christmas, which include cameos from Bobby Flay and Duff Goldman. The network premiered its first scripted holiday movie, Candy Coated Christmas, starring Ree Drummond, last year.

While fans of the Napiers can anticipate seeing their favorite HGTV stars ringing in the holiday season in just a few months, they can also look forward to the premiere of Home Town Takeover's second season in early 2023.

As reported exclusively by PEOPLE, the six-episode season follows Erin and Ben to Fort Morgan, Colorado, where they tackle a number of makeover projects alongside Fixer to Fabulous's Dave and Jenny Marrs.

A Christmas Open House premieres on Discovery+ November 11.