HGTV Fans Are Thirsting After 'Home Town' Star Ben Napier as He Shows Off His Custom Kilt

Ben Napier is showing off a new addition to his closet — and fans have plenty to say about the custom piece.

The Home Town star, 39, posted on Instagram, sharing a behind-the-scenes "sneak peek" photo from season 6 of his and wife Erin's hit HGTV show, which returned on Sunday. In the snapshot, he wears a kilt and cowboy boots while showing off his favorite room in his family's new country house.

"This room was absolutely perfect the way it was built 100 years ago," Ben wrote. "I told @erinapier I wanted a leather sofa and a desk for writing notes and drawing furniture. She tracked everything down for my 'analog room.'"

Ben tagged a number of vendors that "hooked" him up with "some really cool artwork," as well as others who added special finishes to the handsome space. He then credited his mom for the real star of the photo: "Oh, and my mom FINALLY made me a kilt. I think it pairs nicely with my @lucchese boots," he wrote.

Several of his Instagram followers were also quite smitten with the fashion choice, as they revealed in the comment section of his post.

Ben Napier/instagram

"'Sneak peak'…I see what you did there 👏😂" wrote one follower, implying his caption was a double entendre alluding to the slightly revealing outfit.

"I'm not looking. YOU'RE looking!" another joked, while a third responded, "I know, I know, Ben.....Your eyes are up here."

A few also expressed their surprise at encountering the photo in their feed.

"That's a lot more thigh than I was expecting on ig today 😂," one comment read. Echoed another, "Not sure I was ready for this angle early on a Sunday morning."

Talking to PEOPLE for a cover story last month, Ben joked about the kilt's appearance on the show: "I'm hoping that that kilt gets me back in the top 50 sexiest men alive," he said. Ben appeared previously in the "Men of the Year" feature in PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive issue.

Larsen and Talbert

Ben and Erin, 37, also opened up about their family's new 4,000-square-foot country house.

"This is our quote, unquote weekend getaway," he said about the 1930 Tudor-style home he and Erin bought in July 2021 and renovated top to bottom over nine months.

While the property resides just outside of Laurel, Mississippi, Erin said it was inspired in part by the downstairs on Downton Abbey.

"When I'm here, I feel like I have crossed the Atlantic Ocean. I'm in England, world's away from Mississippi," she said.

Larsen and Talbert

The couple undertook what Ben called "delicate demo," to make the house their home. One of the six bedrooms was converted into a laundry room and another into a playroom for their girls, Helen, 4, and Mae, 18 months.

Other features that infuse the space with country charm include wallpaper, V-groove paneling, patterned fabrics and a utilitarian-chic kitchen.

The home has become so special that Helen told her parents that she hopes it will become her own one day, Erin said.

"We think of this house as an heirloom," the mother of two said.