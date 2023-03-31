HGTV's Ben Napier Recovering from Shoulder Surgery with 'Best Nurse in the Biz' Wife Erin by His Side

Erin Napier posted a photo to Instagram of her HGTV star husband recuperating on the couch at home, surrounded by stuffed animals and a note from their older daughter Helen

By Wendy Geller
Published on March 31, 2023 05:10 PM
Ben Napier recovering from surgery
Photo: Erin Napier/instagram

Ben Napier needs to take it easy for a few days, but not to worry — he's in good hands!

Erin Napier posted a photo of her husband and Home Town co-star to Instagram, showing him sprawled on the couch sporting a hospital bracelet and a shoulder sling.

Her caption included a checklist of the procedures the woodworker underwent: "Rotator cuff repaired ✅ bone spur shaved off ✅ cartilage trimmed," Napier, 37, wrote.

She also added a sweet addendum: "Best nurse in the biz." The photo's foreground features a get well soon note with crayon hearts signed by the couple's older daughter Helen, 5.

In addition to the cute letter, Helen appears to have covered her dad with a variety of stuffed animals. The couple also share daughter Mae, 22 months.

Before his surgery, Erin showed off a shot of Ben working on a home gym while shirtless.

"Somehow despite having a torn rotator cuff and us barging in and slowing him down daily, @scotsman.co has been building a gym in the barn and lost many lbs. and holy smokes what a babe with good blood pressure 😄," Erin captioned the post.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CpbFk1BpejE/. Erin Napier/Instagram; NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 09: Ben Napier and Erin Napier attend the 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)
Erin Napier/Instagram; Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

The Home Town stars already have a solid track record of taking care of each other when health issues arise, most notably during their earlier years together.

As detailed in the Napiers' memoir Make Something Good Today, a mysterious illness had plagued Erin for a decade, starting when she was 19. "It was a really sad and scary and confusing ten years," she told PEOPLE at the time. Ben cared for her through episodes that could last up to a week, leaving her unable to move without pain.

In 2014, doctors finally discovered the cause of the rare condition: a perforated appendix that had been bursting and healing itself repeatedly for years causing her organs to be wrapped in scar tissue.

Napier cover rollout
Larsen and Talbert

Erin and Ben met while attending Jones County Junior College in Michigan. "He was like a celebrity crush to me," Erin told PEOPLE. "He was the president of every club and very popular but not exclusive. I would see someone eating alone in the cafeteria, and there was Ben, pulling up a chair beside them."

Three years later, he would propose to her, and the couple married in 2008. Ben and Erin's renovation show, Home Town, premiered on HGTV in 2016. The second season of their spinoff Home Town Takeover premieres April 23.

