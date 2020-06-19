Ben Napier 'Cried a Lot' as His Parents Baptized His Daughter + More HGTV Stars' Memories of Dad

"It’s going to be tough to top," Home Town's Ben Napier says of his first Father's Day as a dad

This weekend is all about celebrating Dad, and some of HGTV’s biggest stars have come together to thank all the fathers out there — including their own — in honor of the special day on Sunday, June 21.

The hosts recorded a video message (above) premiering exclusively with PEOPLE, sharing some of the best memories they have of the dads and all the reasons why they’re appreciative of them. The sweet messages were shot selfie-style by the stars from their homes, where they continue to practice social distancing while show production is on hold.

One of the most sentimental stories came from Ben Napier, who stars on Home Town alongside his wife, Erin. The handyman shares that his favorite Father’s Day memory is from his first Father’s Day as a dad, after the couple gave birth to their daughter, Helen, in January 2018.

“My parents are both ministers, and my mom and dad baptized my firstborn on Father’s Day,” Ben says. "It’s going to be tough to top that.”

Erin adds, “it was really special,” as Ben admits, “I cried a lot.”

Property Brothers star Drew Scott and his wife Linda Phan kicked off the video, with Scott thanking fathers across the world for “sharing your compassion, your love and your drive." Phan adds: “And being great teachers and emotional support.”

Hidden Potential’s Jasmine Roth — who welcomed her first child, daughter Hazel Lynn, with husband Brett in April — then hops on the screen to thank “all the dads, all the stepdads, all the grandpas, all the uncles” and everyone “doing the father thing,” exclaiming, “It’s a lot of work!” Brett and Hazel make a cute cameo in the back.

Drew’s twin brother Jonathan Scott also joins in to share some kind words about their father, Jim Scott, saying “I can’t speak for anyone else, but I know for me, my dad has always been my role model and my superhero — tough when he needed to be tough, loveable and cuddly when he needed to be loveable and cuddly. I couldn’t ask for a better dad.”

“I’m actually bragging because I have the best dad in the world. He has a mug that says it, you can’t just get that anywhere, so," he jokes.

Christina on the Coast star Christina Anstead and her nine-year-old daughter Taylor then share the screen, exclaiming “Happy Father’s Day!” in union before Taylor gives a shout out to her dad, Antead’s ex, Tarek El Moussa. The designer shares two children — Taylor and Brayden, 4 — with El Moussa. She and new husband Ant Anstead had their first child together, Hudson London, in September 2019.

Karen E Laine of Good Bones appears second-to-last, holding a photo of her late father. “Even though you passed in 1996, I still love you and think of you often,” she says. “You fostered my creativity, my adventurousness, my inquisitiveness — everything that makes me who I am."

Alison Victoria of Windy City Rehab ends the video by praising her own father, as well as her brother, who “just became a father for the third time yesterday!”

“To all of the amazing dads out there, today is your day and we celebrate you,” Victoria concludes, as the video cuts to the HGTV logo.

Other network stars who sent their well wishes include Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt of 100 Day Dream Home, Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis of Unsellable Houses and Tiffany Brooks, host of the HGTV Smart Home Special 2020.

Many of these same stars joined together for a similar video back in March — but instead of thanking fathers, they were expressing their gratitude towards workers on the frontlines fighting the coronavirus crisis.

Each star took a moment to thank those putting their lives at risk amid the pandemic, including healthcare workers, first responders and individuals who must continue to do their jobs because they are considered “essential workers,” including grocery store clerks, pharmacists and delivery people.