Home Town stars Ben and Erin Napier are currently expecting their second child together, a girl, in May

Erin and Ben Napier have reached another milestone moment together.

On Monday, Erin, shared a snapshot to Instagram featuring a heartfelt note written by her husband that celebrated the couple finishing season 5 of their HGTV series Home Town.

"Good morning! Well another season of Home Town has ended," Ben's note reads. "I don't know how long God wants us to do this, but I am happy to be doing it with you. I love you and hope we always get to work together."

Erin, who is currently pregnant with the couple's second child together, opened up about completing another season of their hit show in the post's caption.

"Every morning, there's a note waiting from Big on my nightstand with my morning caffeine and I save them all," she wrote. "We made another milestone, @scotsman.co! In 10 months, we made 29 episodes of 3 different Home Town series in 2 different states during a pandemic and a pregnancy with the 2 best film and construction crews lead by the best production company (@rtrmedia)."

"Thankful does not cover it," she added, "especially to the 1 Mimi and 2 grandmas who were there with our girl every moment we couldn't be. #noteworthy."

erin napier-home town Erin and Ben Napier | Credit: erin napier/instagram (2)

Ben and Erin, who have been together for over 16 years, share 3-year-old daughter Helen — as well as a booming home reno business, two retail stores, a furniture line and their Laurel, Mississippi-based hit TV show.

Their upcoming spinoff show, Home Town Takeover, premiering May 2, will follow the couple as they head to Wetumpka, Alabama, to renovate and revitalize 12 local businesses and homes that were impacted in recent years by everything from a rerouted highway to a devastating tornado.

"We wanted to take all of the things we've learned in 12 years of historic revitalization here [in Laurel] and teach another small town," Erin told PEOPLE in a cover story earlier this month of the new series.

erin-ben-napier-hometown-hgtv Ben and Erin Napier | Credit: courtesy HGTV

Outside of their home-renovating career, Erin and Ben are keeping busy as they await the arrival of their second baby girl, due next month. The couple learned the happy news in September while simultaneously filming Home Town and Home Town Takeover

"We're very, very blessed," Erin recently told PEOPLE . "I think it's really wonderful to have a sibling if it's possible."