Ben Napier Reveals He Struggled to Pay His College Tuition at Ole Miss: 'I Sold Plasma, Traded Vehicles'

The HGTV star opened up about trying to “make ends meet” during his college years in an Instagram post on Tuesday

By Staff Author
Published on April 5, 2023 04:25 PM
ben napier
Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images

Ben Napier is revealing the drastic measures he took in order to pay for college.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, the Home Town star, 39, shared a video that he narrated for his alma mater, the University of Mississippi, to promote their "Ole Miss Giving Day." Alongside the video, Napier penned a powerful caption about his struggle to afford tuition after transferring to the school from a community college.

"While attending @jones_college, I lived with my best friend who convinced me to transfer to @olemiss," Ben wrote. "@erinapier transferred with me and for 2.5 years, I worked as hard as I could to earn a degree."

He continued: "It took financial aid of every kind in order for me to pay for school. I worked, scored free meals, took out loans, sold plasma, traded vehicles, earned scholarships, walked to school, sublet apartments, and anything else I could think of to make ends meet."

The HGTV star added that he's "proud to be on the other side of that" and that he "jumped at the opportunity" to help out his former university when they asked for help with the effort to bring in donations. "It felt sort of full circle," he said.

erin napier
erin napier/instagram

Erin, 37, shared her admiration for her husband's hard work by reposting the video onto her instagram story with the caption, "proud of you, @scotsman.co," and a heart-eye emoji. The couple share two daughters — Helen, 5, and Mae, 22 months — together.

The school also has a special place in the couple's history. "My last semester on campus, I asked Erin to marry me and a year later, we had our wedding on campus," Ben wrote.

Last August, Erin shared a sweet throwback photo from the exact spot where their romance began at Jones College.

"Had lunch at our alma mater today, and took a picture in the spot where we met in the yearbook office," Erin wrote beside a photo of the two in college. "We were 19 and 21 and had no idea this is what our future would be like. Still my biggest crush."

She also included a present-day photo with her husband as they visited the same yearbook office 17 years later.

Ben and Erin Napier

Earlier in March, Erin expressed her gratitude for Ben as he was building their home gym despite having a shoulder injury.

"Somehow despite having a torn rotator cuff and us barging in and slowing him down daily, @scotsman.co has been building a gym in the barn and lost many lbs. and holy smokes what a babe with good blood pressure 😄," she captioned a photo of Ben taking a break in the gym to spend time with their daughters.

Ben Napier recovering from surgery
Erin Napier/instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Last Friday, she shared a photo of her husband after his rotator cuff surgery as he rested on the couch sporting a sling and hospital bracelet.

"Rotator cuff repaired ✅ bone spur shaved off ✅ cartilage trimmed," she wrote.

Related Articles
Ben Napier recovering from surgery
HGTV's Ben Napier Recovering from Shoulder Surgery with 'Best Nurse in the Biz' Wife Erin by His Side
Erin Napier Shows Husband Ben's Sweet Moments with Daughters Helen and Mae
Erin Napier Shows Husband Ben's Sweet Moments with Daughters Helen and Mae While Building Home Gym
https://www.instagram.com/p/CpbFk1BpejE/. Erin Napier/Instagram; NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 09: Ben Napier and Erin Napier attend the 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)
Shirtless Ben Napier Has 'Home Town' Fans Swooning Over Photo Shared by His Wife Erin: 'What a Man'
erin-ben-napier-hometown-hgtv
Ben and Erin Napier's Relationship Timeline
erin napier, ben napier
Erin Napier Gets a Visit from Princess Diana's Private Secretary — and Shares Connection to the Royal
erin napier and drew barrymore
Drew Barrymore Adorably Reacts to Erin Napier Calling the Actress Her 'Hero' and Reveals 'Now We're Friends'
Erin Napier and baby Helen
Erin Napier Shares Sweet Throwback Photos with Daughter Helen as She Celebrates Her 5th Birthday
Erin Napier dorm room
Erin Napier Shares Throwback Photos of Her College Dorm Room — Including Sweet Snaps with Ben
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 06: Carrie Underwood attends the 2022 People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on December 06, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic); https://www.instagram.com/p/Co0rOrNj6Cb/. Carrie Underwood/Instagram
Celebs at Home: Carrie Underwood Shows Off Her New Greenhouse That She Built and More!
Ben Napier and Erin Napier attend the 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Erin and Ben Napier Celebrate 14-Year Wedding Anniversary: 'I Am Thankful Every Single Day'
Ben Napier Wears a Kilt
HGTV Fans Are Thirsting After 'Home Town' Star Ben Napier as He Shows Off His Custom Kilt
Erin and Ben Napier
Erin Napier Swoons Over Husband Ben as They Revisit the Spot They Met: 'Still My Biggest Crush'
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cmk1o-GN0Ph/ erinapier Verified Another Christmas Eve in the books. My mama keeps reminding me these are the best years of our life. She’s right. @scotsman.co 3d
Erin Napier Shares Christmas Photos with Husband Ben and Their Family: 'Best Years of Our Life'
Erin and Ben Napier
Erin Napier Travels for First Time Without Husband Ben to Do a Solo TV Interview: 'Help Me Lord'
Ben Napier and Erin Napier
Ben Napier Wishes Wife Erin Happy Birthday with Wedding Day Throwback Photo: 'My Favorite'
Jimmy Kimmel Super Bowl Food Gallery
See What the Stars Ate for Super Bowl Sunday