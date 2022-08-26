Ben Napier Surprises Wife Erin with 'Most Luxurious Gift There Is,' Ahead of Her 37th Birthday

Erin Napier is feeling the love!

Ahead of the Home Town star's 37th birthday next week, she was surprised with a special gift from her husband, Ben.

In a post on Instagram Friday, Erin shared an image of the note she woke up to that morning.

"Happy Birthday to the love of my life," the note read. "This year, I am giving you the most luxurious gift there is. Time."

Using a typewriter, Ben, 38, had written out an itinerary explaining just what he meant, which Erin also shared in her post.

"Gifts of time!," the schedule began before starting off with "Friday - Lunch in Hattiesburg with the gal pals." Then, "Saturday - Uninterrupted day with me and our girls."

On Sunday, he wrote out a plan for Erin to see a movie matinee with her mom before a lunch date for the Home Town Takeover stars on Monday.

In a section labeled "ongoing," he wrote, "meals in the freezer for nights when we don't have enough time" and finished it off with his plans for the "future:" "Your painting studio right outside, ready for you."

Erin finished off the post with a photo of her husband along with the caption, "My birthday is coming next week, so it was not on my mind at all when I woke up to this today."

She continued, "I should tell you that Ben isn't perfect. No one is. But he is completely perfect for me. I had a good cry this morning. Husbands: give your wife time for her birthday."

In April 2020, Erin told PEOPLE about how after nearly two decades together, the HGTV stars are still big into romance, including her husband's habit of leaving notes for her.

"Every day he's up before me, and he writes me a letter," Erin said at the time. "It's a short one, but it's a letter. And since I don't do coffee, I drink Coke, he's got one waiting."

For Ben, going the extra mile for his wife of 11 years and business partner has always felt natural. "Erin is my dream girl," he said. "Why would I not continue to court her and win her over every day? That's always my goal."

The couple first met at Jones College in Mississippi, before transferring to the University of Mississippi. Erin was 19 and Ben was 21 when they first encountered each other in the yearbook office.

They tied the knot in November 2008 and share daughters Mae, 14 months, and Helen, 5.