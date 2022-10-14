Ben and Erin Napier's Relationship Timeline

When they're not busy renovating dream homes on their hit show Home Town, Ben and Erin Napier are building a beautiful life together.

The HGTV stars met in 2004 while studying at Jones County Junior College in Mississippi.

"I remember seeing Erin the first week of school," Ben told PEOPLE of their first encounter. "She was walking across the student union, and she had a pixie haircut. I didn't know what a pixie cut was at the time, but I knew I liked it."

The pair started dating and tied the knot in 2008. They then moved back to Erin's hometown of Laurel, Mississippi, where they started gaining recognition after giving their 1925 craftsman cottage a charming upgrade. The couple earned the attention of HGTV, and in 2016, they celebrated the premiere of their show, Home Town.

Amid their rising HGTV fame, Erin and Ben welcomed their first child, Helen, in 2018 and their second, Mae, in 2021. The pair recently completed a restoration on their new weekend home, where they're hoping their girls will get to experience the country upbringing they both had.

"My playtime consisted of climbing a lot of trees and digging for arrowheads in the woods," Erin told Southern Living for the magazine's November cover story. "That's not something our girls can do in town."

From their first meeting to raising two kids, here's everything to know about Ben and Erin Napier's relationship.

December 2004: Erin interviews Ben for the school newspaper

Erin and Ben met while attending Jones County Junior College in MI. "He was like a celebrity crush to me," Erin told PEOPLE. "He was the president of every club and very popular but not exclusive. I would see someone eating alone in the cafeteria, and there was Ben, pulling up a chair beside them."

Still, the future spouses didn't hit it off right away. In a 2010 blog post, Erin recalled one of the pair's early interactions at McDonald's, saying, "I was so nervous talking to him I crashed and burned."

The two didn't get to know each other until she interviewed Ben for the school yearbook. "Six days later we decided we would get married, and that was that," she recalled.

In August 2022, Erin shared a throwback photo on Instagram and reminisced on that fateful yearbook meeting. "Had lunch at our alma mater today, and took a picture in the spot where we met in the yearbook office," she wrote in the caption. "We were 19 and 21 and had no idea this is what our future would be like. Still my biggest crush."

December 9, 2004: Ben and Erin go on their first date

Ben and Erin enjoyed their first date, dinner in the city of Hattiesburg, Mississippi, a few days after their initial yearbook meeting.

Erin later wrote about the date in a blog post. "I think an important part of why we are more crazy about each other 13 years on is because we will never let ourselves forget how it felt when we were brand new," she shared, adding that no matter how old she and Ben get, "you're still the same people you were who fell in love and shared a Nehi and a kiss at 4 in the morning."

She again remembered the special night in a 2017 Instagram post, writing, "13 years since our first date and first kiss, 2 days after meeting, 4 days before 'I love you.'" The HGTV star also included a throwback photo of the two sitting in front of a fireplace decorated with stockings.

September 21, 2007: Ben proposes to Erin

Three years after meeting, Ben proposed to Erin in a bookstore in Oxford, Mississippi. She commemorated the special day in a 2018 Instagram post where she shared a photo of Ben on one knee.

"11 years ago a boy who had saved all the money he could set aside for 3 years surprised me at @squarebooks with a diamond ring and a little leather bound book he made himself," she wrote in the caption. "Thanks for this life and this adventure, @scotsman.co."

November 22, 2008: Ben and Erin get married

Ben and Erin married at the University of Mississippi's Paris Yates Chapel. For the special event, Ben wore a suit and bowtie while Erin had two bridal looks: a lace gown for the ceremony and a frilly-sleeved cocktail dress for the reception.

In 2017, Ben shared a carousel of photos on Instagram to celebrate their anniversary. "9 years ago today, @erinapier made me the happiest man alive. It was the coldest November 22 in Oxford, Mississippi history," he wrote.

In 2020, Erin shared their 4-minute wedding video on Instagram. "Found our old wedding video and got a little teary. 12 years ago today," she wrote in the caption. "Still so thankful to be your wife, @scotsman.co."

2008: Ben and Erin move to Laurel

Ben and Erin moved to Erin's hometown of Laurel, Mississippi, where they rented a loft Downtown and later moved into a yellow 1925 craftsman cottage.

"When we finished college we weren't planning to come back here," Ben told PEOPLE in December 2022. "We had talked about living in Memphis or Birmingham, maybe going to Nashville. We even discussed how magical it would be to go to New York City and live and work for a little while."

"I think the stigma [of returning home] is that it's a sign of giving up," he added. " Oh, you settled. Oh, you couldn't cut it, and you were too scared to go to the big city, so you came back.' "

But they realized that moving to the sleepy city was the right choice. "The more rebellious thing is going home," said Erin. "When you're young, you think the world is so much better if you could just get away from home — that the grass is always greener — but it's just not. Everywhere has problems. You can either complain about them and leave, or you can stay and do something about it."

2013: Erin supports Ben's run for city council

Ben ran for city council in 2013. While he ultimately didn't win the election, he ran with the full support of Erin. In May 2013, the artist posted a picture of Ben's campaign poster on the side of a building plus a smaller sign on their blue truck below. "My #husband is the coolest dude I've ever met," she wrote on Instagram.

The month before, Erin posted a photo of herself laying on Ben's poster, captioning the Instagram post with, "My #husband's #beard is 3 feet long," and, "#votebigben."

June 2014: Ben and Erin are featured on Southern Weddings and catch the attention of an HGTV producer

Ben was a church minister and Erin was working as a wedding invitation designer in Laurel while they finished up the renovation on their home. After their work on the craftsman was complete, the couple shared their story with Southern Weddings in 2014, which changed the course of their lives.

Their renovation caught the attention of an HGTV producer, who reached out to the pair about a potential show.

January 24, 2016: Ben and Erin's show Home Town premieres on HGTV

Ben and Erin's renovation show, Home Town, premiered on HGTV on Jan. 24, 2016.

After the first episode aired, Erin celebrated by posting a photo of her and Ben standing together in front of a TV camera. In the snap, Erin wears a white coat with floral details while Ben is dressed in a dark suit. In the caption, she wrote, "Sunday was a dream."

December 3, 2016: Ben and Erin open Laurel Mercantile Co.

The couple took over ownership and reopened Laurel Mercantile Co., a local shop that had been previously closed. The shore opened its doors after Erin shared many updates on the building's renovation.

On the day before opening, Erin posted a picture of herself and Ben, plus friends and family, in front of the store.

January 2018: Erin gives birth to her and Ben's first child

After a years-long battle with a mystery illness that threatened to prevent Erin from having children, the couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Helen, in January 2018. Erin shared multiple photos of the baby's first hours, including one of Ben touching Helen's hand and another of Erin holding the sleeping baby.

In the Instagram caption, she wrote simply "Helen" with a red heart emoji.

October 18, 2018: Erin and Ben discuss Erin's health issues

The Napiers opened up about Erin's health problems, which she struggled with for a decade. "It was a really sad and scary and confusing ten years," Erin told PEOPLE.

The painful episodes started when she was 19 and, as she explained, "In the beginning, it would be 24 hours of terrible stomach pain and a low-grade fever, and then it would disappear." Later on, the pain would last days or even a week.

"We went through everything, from doctors thinking it might be something really bad like cancer to saying it was in Erin's head," Ben recalled. Then in 2014, Erin underwent an emergency exploratory surgery that revealed her organs were fused together. Erin had a perforated appendix and the organ had been bursting and healing itself repeatedly for years.

Doctors were able to remove the tissue and her appendix, but Erin was told having children "wasn't likely," which made the surprise news of her pregnancy that much more exciting.

"There's nothing you can say that does [motherhood] justice," Erin said. "Helen is a joy in every way. She's kind of the best. She's the best baby ever."

April 11, 2021: Ben and Erin reveal they're expecting another baby girl

Ben and Erin revealed to PEOPLE that they were expecting their second baby in April 2021.

The pair learned the happy news the previous September while filming Home Town and one of their spin-off series, Home Town Takeover. "The last six months of 2020 really, you know, it was rough. It's all a blur," Ben said of balancing filming, traveling and preparing for a new baby.

"We were like, 'Ooh, this is going to be tough, but we can do it,' " said Erin. "We don't remember anything, but I'm glad somebody was filming all of it."

April 12, 2021: Erin jokes about her small baby bump

Erin joked about her small baby bump in an Instagram post. The HGTV star, who was 32 weeks pregnant at the time, wore a pink shirt and blue jeans while holding up three fingers on one hand and two fingers on the other.

"32 weeks. I know it's weird," Erin wrote in the caption. "Helen hid the same way right up until the day she was born. 🙃."

May 9, 2021: Ben calls Erin his "better half" on Mother's Day

Ben celebrated his pregnant wife on Mother's Day by sharing a photo of the pair, along with their truck, on Instagram. In the caption, he wrote, "@erinapier was by my side during the hardest time of our life making 3 shows during a pandemic. Oh, also, she was pregnant for all of it. Happy Mother's Day to my better half, and Helen's favorite."

May 28, 2021: Ben and Erin welcome their second child

Ben and Erin welcomed their second baby, daughter Mae Napier, named after Erin's Aunt Mae, on May 28, 2021.

"While we are excited to have another daughter to love, we are more excited to see the bond she and Helen will have. They're already so in love with each other!" the couple told PEOPLE.

Erin also shared the news on Instagram, writing "Mae" with a heart emoji alongside three photos from the little one's first few days.

June 5, 2021: Erin shares a sweet message to Ben after daughter Mae's birth

Erin praised her husband on Instagram for being so supportive since the birth of their second daughter.

"If he's not scooping me up off the sofa as I'm still recovering from surgery, he's mixing a bottle or taking Helen swimming," Erin wrote alongside a photo of Ben feeding Mae a bottle.

"And I have kissed him every time he's in arm's reach because I know exactly how lucky we all are. 😍," the mom of two said. "A reminder for those with spouses: tell them often — 'thank you for everything you do for us.' and MEAN IT."

July 21, 2021: Erin says she "loves parenting" with Ben

Erin shared a photo on Instagram of Ben holding Helen on his shoulders while on a walk.

"I love parenting with you," she captioned the sweet photo.

December 22, 2021: Ben and Erin talk about renovating their country house

The HGTV stars spoke to PEOPLE about renovating their country home, a project that was later featured on the sixth season of their show.

"We are doing a house for ourselves! That is something very different," Erin said of the personal project.

"It's sort of a hideaway for us, a place out near family land where we can go and let the girls run on the weekends," explained Ben.

The couple will continue to live in their current home but Erin said space was an issue during quarantine. "We have this tiny little yard in town for the girls to play in, but [Ben and I] grew up in the country, climbing trees and staying outside and not coming home until we were absolutely filthy at the end of the day. And we want that for the girls."

August 18, 2022: Ben shares photos of him and Erin from the set of a HGTV Christmas movie

Ben shared a series of behind-the-scenes photos from the set of A Christmas Open House, one of HGTV's first-ever scripted holiday movies, which he filmed alongside Erin. In one of the snaps, the couple can be seen on a monitor sharing an embrace in front of a Christmas tree.

Ben gave a shout-out to the stars of the movie and the crew in the caption, adding, "It was fun pretending to be an actor for a week."

August 30, 2022: Ben celebrates Erin's birthday with a wedding throwback photo

Ben marked Erin's 37th birthday on Instagram with a carousel of photos, including one from their wedding day.

"Happy birthday to my wife, the mother of my children, my business partner, the star of the HGTV show I work on, my co-author, my travel companion, and my favorite magazine cover girl!!" he wrote alongside the photos.

September 24, 2022: Erin posts a sweet tribute to Ben for his birthday

To celebrate Ben's 39th birthday, Erin shared a slideshow of photos, including pictures of Ben in his workshop and one of him hugging Helen. "Happy birthday to our fast driving, hard working, thoughtful, generous @scotsman.co. You love everyone in your circle so well," she wrote in the Instagram post.