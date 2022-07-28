HGTV hosts Ben and Erin Napier are currently filming the second season of Home Town Takeover in Fort Morgan, Colorado

Home Town's Ben Napier Calls Wife Erin His 'Ride or Die' as He Shows Off Their New Vintage Truck

Ben Napier is lucky in love with his wife Erin — and their iconic new ride!

The HGTV star, 38, shared a post on Instagram Thursday where he celebrated his love for his wife, as well as his fondness for a car he got for the couple's new season of Home Town Takeover in Colorado.

"Ride or die," Ben wrote alongside a set of four photos, one of which features Erin, 36, sitting in the pair's new vehicle, as another shows off the exterior of the car.

The happy couple — who share daughters Helen and Mae — posed in front of the truck, which sports an old Colorado license plate.

Ben added two hashtags to his caption as well: "#HometownTakeover" and "#ColorfulColorado."

Ben Napier, erin napier Credit: Ben Napier/Instagram

Earlier this week, HGTV revealed to the residents of Fort Morgan, a small town in Colorado located about an hour outside Denver, that they will be receiving a town-wide makeover on Home Town Takeover's second season.

In season 1, Home Town stars Ben and Erin rolled into Wetumpka, Alabama, to restore homes, fix up businesses and reinvigorate public spaces to help the town gets back on its feet in the same way they had their own hometown of Laurel, Mississippi.

This time, the Napiers will be joined by new cohosts, Fixer to Fabulous's Dave and Jenny Marrs, to create a major transformation to uplift Fort Morgan and jumpstart its journey to becoming a buzzing hub and a destination for out-of-town visitors.

The new season of Takeover, which is set to air in early 2023, will include six episodes and a still-undisclosed number of makeover projects executed by the two couples with help from a handful of HGTV experts and local residents, all with the intention of "amplifying the town's charm and building community pride," according to a press release from HGTV.

Speaking with PEOPLE, Ben opened up about how the second season of the hit series will differ from its predecessor.

"It's just a really cool town and it's so much different from Wetumpka and Laurel, but at the same time, it has all of the same problems they had," he explained, citing younger generations moving away to live in bigger cities and a lack of a thriving main street to draw tourists.

"The town has a really fascinating history, a really diverse cultural background," Ben continued. "And just like any small town across America, it has these really inherent charms about it. So we want to go and help them tell that story."