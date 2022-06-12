Shoppers Say These Beach Towels Are 'Very Soft and Absorbent,' and a Set of 6 Is Under $7 Apiece Right Now
Whether you have a pool at home or are heading to a local splash pad with the kiddos, beach towels are a seasonal necessity. If yours need a refresh, Amazon shoppers are loving these Ben Kaufman Sales Co beach towels, which are now on sale for less than $7 apiece.
Crafted from 100 percent cotton, these towels feel luxuriously soft after a dip in the water, reviewers attest. The cotton terry loops make the towels absorbent and quick to dry, a must for when you're in and out of the water. They're also designed to avoid shedding a ton of lint in the dryer.
Coming in at 30 by 60 inches, these towels are generously sized, which several reviewers praise; dry off after a dip in the pool or use one to cover a hot pool lounger before kicking back to relax.
Right now, a set of six towels is just $40, making each one less than $7 apiece. Each towel alternates white stripes with a different vibrant hue (orange, purple, turquoise, royal blue, pink, and lime green), making it easy to remember whose towel is whose. For larger crowds, there's even an option to order as many as 36 towels.
Buy It! Ben Kaufman Sales Co Towels, $39.99 (orig. $42.99); amazon.com
It's worth noting that reviews are a bit mixed on the amount of lint these towels produce and whether the vibrant colors fade in the wash, though more than 5,000 customers have given the towels a five-star rating.
One shopper raved about how "very soft and absorbent" the towels are and stated that they don't shrink or fade. Another reviewer offered up some helpful hints about washing the towels separately from white laundry and drying two towels at a time when you first get them.
Some customers even bought a set for their Airbnb — and one who did so said "they've held up quite well."
No matter how you plan to use them, these towels will quickly become a summer staple. Buy a set of Ben Kaufman beach towels while they're still on sale to enjoy all season.
- This Bladeless Oscillating Tower Fan Has Over 10,000 Perfect Amazon Ratings, and It's on Sale Right Now
- Celebrities Are Making a Case for This Under-the-Radar Summer Sandal That Resembles the Style Everyone Owns
- Amazon Shoppers Call This Portable Neck Fan a 'Hot Flash Solution,' and It's Up to 30% Off This Weekend
- 15 Fun Finds That Shoppers Are Buying at Amazon This Month, Starting at $7