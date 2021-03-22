WATCH: Ben and Erin Napier Help Home Town Showrunner Find Dream House Following Her Mother's Death

In Sunday's episode of Home Town, Ben and Erin Napier gave a helping hand to boss Angela Tarrant

Ben and Erin Napier are lending a helping hand to somebody near and dear to their hearts.

In this week's episode of Home Town, streaming now on Discovery+, the HGTV stars used their expertise to find a forever home for their showrunner Angela Tarrant.

"Today is a really weird day," says Erin, 35, in the clip above, adding that Tarrant has been by the couple's side "since the very first pilot episode."

"The showrunner is the person who makes sure that everything is working together," explains Ben, 37. "Budgets, construction, camera team, Erin and Ben. Making sure we're all on the same page and working together. "

Joined by her sister, Tarrant explains that she first got involved with the hit series by taking a "leap of faith."

"I was a news producer in New York for about 15 years, and I was done with it," she says. "I took a leap of faith and decided to make a mid-career life change and I headed to Mississippi to do a pilot called Home Town."

"5 years later, I'm still here," she adds with a smile.

Following the death of her mother over the summer, Tarrant decided it was time to put down roots and have a home of her own.

"Angie's gone through a really hard time, this summer she lost her mom," says Erin.

"She was very close with her," adds Ben, as Erin notes, "Her mom was her best friend."

"My whole life I've moved around, I've never really lived anywhere very long," says Tarrant. "Wherever my mom was was home, that's what home was."

"With her not with us anymore, I want to establish that. I want a home of my own," she adds.