Ben and Erin Napier Will Do a House for Themselves on Home Town Season 6: 'Something Very Different'

Ben and Erin Napier have some very important clients on the upcoming season of Home Town: themselves!

The HGTV stars reveal in this week's PEOPLE cover story that they are in the process of renovating a country escape for their newly expanded family — which includes daughters Helen, 3, and Mae, 7 months — and the project will be featured on the upcoming sixth season of their hit show, premiering Dec. 26.

"We are doing a house for ourselves! That is something very different," says Erin of featuring the personal project.

"It's sort of a hideaway for us, a place out near family land where we can go and let the girls run on the weekends," explains Ben, who notes they're also keeping their current place, "which has been Erin's dream house since long before she met me."

"I can never not live in that house. I love it forever," says Erin of the historic home that inspired her forthcoming children's book, The Lantern House. "But we were feeling it during quarantine. We have this tiny little yard in town for the girls to play in, but [Ben and I] grew up in the country, climbing trees and staying outside and not coming home until we were absolutely filthy at the end of the day. And we want that for the girls."

And like all the homes they restore on their show, it's in need of some TLC.

"It's a very old house that was added onto in the '80s," says Erin. They're in the middle of making improvements to the kitchen, laundry room and study as well as bedrooms for their daughters. The girls will also have a library and playroom as well as a "cousin cubby," a special sleepover space for when extended family comes to visit.

"I think we're finding our groove—and this place is going to help us," says Ben.

They've already hosted Erin's birthday on the property, which currently has electricity but no water. But it was no bother for the guests at the rustic outdoor gathering. "It was great because there were all these kids: Helen and her cousins and some of our business partners' kids. And there were no tablets or toys, but they played so hard for like three hours, just running and playing with sticks, and hide and seek. And it was just awesome," recalls Erin.

And that old-fashioned fun is exactly what the couple had in mind. Says Ben, "That's what we want for them. Just play. Just go and play."