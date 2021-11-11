WATCH: Ben and Erin Napier to Star in New Show Home Town Kickstart from HGTV and PEOPLE

"We're going to continue what we started and help more small towns across the country," Ben Napier says of the series coming in 2022

Can't get enough of Ben and Erin Napier and their Home Town happenings? Neither could we! That's why PEOPLE is teaming up with the handy couple and HGTV on a new renovation series, Home Town Kickstart Presented by PEOPLE, coming in 2022.

Inspired by the work Ben and Erin have done in their native Laurel, Mississippi, on Home Town and in Wetumpka, Alabama, on Home Town Takeover, Home Town Kickstart will follow the pair as they help other small towns across the country on the path to revitalization, as can be seen in the exclusive first trailer, above.

"Erin and I have renovated more than 80 homes in Laurel for Home Town and we've seen how these improvements change a community for the better," Ben said in a press release. "Now, with help from HGTV, we're going to continue what we started and help more small towns across the country."

In order to ensure they can make a lasting change, the Napiers will be using a three-step approach in each small town. They'll start by making over the home of a local hero, then upgrading a small business in the community and finally, revitalizing a public space that is well-loved and well-used by all.

PEOPLE will also be helping bring attention to each town by highlighting deserving citizens and their stories, and sharing them with our audience.

"The staggering success and positive impact of Home Town Takeover showed us that the idea of small town revitalization resonates with America," said Jane Latman, president of HGTV & Streaming Home Content at Discovery, Inc. "To keep this incredible momentum going with Home Town Kickstart, we went back to the thousands of submissions we received for Home Town Takeover and identified six more towns to support with HGTV's star power and expertise. And, our collaboration with PEOPLE gives the selected towns another valuable showcase that could lead to more support and growth."

While fans may have to wait until the new year to feast their eyes on Home Town Kickstart, HGTV isn't leaving fans without their fill of the Napiers for too long.

A new season of Home Town will premiere on the network on Sunday, December 26, as will a holiday special, Ben's Holiday Workshop, featuring several celebrity guests.