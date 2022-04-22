In each episode, a team of HGTV's biggest stars will make over a home and a business and do a project on a public space that helps one of six communities in need across the country

Ben and Erin Napier Share Sneak Peek of New Series Home Town Kickstart: 'Y'all This Is So Big'

Home Town Kickstart Presented by PEOPLE is almost here!

In an exclusive sneak peek ahead of Sunday's premiere, Ben and Erin Napier revealed more exciting details, emotional moments and famous faces from their new series.

"Y'all this is so big, HGTV is back helping more small towns," Erin says in the video above.

"For the first time ever, six communities across America are getting a kickstart with the help of HGTV's renovation and design experts," Ben adds.

In the new series (premiering April 24) the married designer and woodworker are taking all that they've learned from revitalizing their native Laurel, Mississippi, over the years, as well as the small community of Wetumpka, Alabama, which they gave a major overhaul on last year's Home Town Takeover, and applying their expertise to six more American towns in need of a boost.

"Since Ben and Erin were here, there's been this crazy tidal wave of awesomeness," says a Wetumpka native.

"HGTV has put us on the map," says another local.

erin-ben-napier-hometown-hgtv Ben and Erin Napier | Credit: courtesy HGTV

"From the other 5,000 submissions, six small towns were chosen to receive the kickstart of their lives," Ben said, as the video revealed the lucky winners: Winslow, AZ, Thomaston, GA, Buffalo, WY, Minden, LA, Cornwall, NY and La Grange, KY.

But the Napiers are not doing this alone!

The couple will be sending teams of two or three HGTV experts to each of the communities that will get the Kickstart treatment.

As seen in the first sneak peek, Rock the Block host Ty Pennington and Help! I Wrecked My House star Jasmine Roth head to Buffalo, Wyoming.

In the clip, Pennington and Roth meet the locals the tiny town in need of a serious reboot.

The pair visit a down-on-it's-luck movie theater — the only one in the county! — that they'll completely reimagine to hopefully turn it into a bustling business once again. "To save this town, we need to make it a destination," says Roth.

Adds Pennington, "You guys took it on, so so will we!"

Meanwhile, sisters Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis of Unsellable Houses will tackle the town of Winslow, Arizona; Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent of The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project will go to Cornwall, New York; Windy City Rehab's Alison Victoria and Home Inspector Joe's Joe Maza will take on LaGrange, Kentucky; Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt of 100 Day Dream Home will be dispatched to Thomaston, Georgia; and Page Turner of Fix My Flip, and Carmine Sabatella and Mike Pyle from Inside Out will all head to Minden, Louisiana.

"For the next six weeks, these renovation teams are working towards one common goal: to help a community on their journey to transformation," Erin says in the preview above.

A couple of PEOPLE staffers also get in on the action: PEOPLE in 10 host Andrea Boehlke appears alongside Pennington and Roth in Buffalo, and Style and Beauty Director Andrea Lavinthal joins the Cornwall episode to help refresh a local boutique.

Every episode, the renovation team will make over a home belonging to a local resident who is a making a difference in the community, a business that a big part of the small town and do a project on a public space that helps the community.