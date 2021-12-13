Ben and Erin Napier Say the Secret to Their Success Is Simple: 'We Approach Everything as a Team'

"We just don't know any other way," Erin revealed on PEOPLE (the TV Show!). "I was 19 when we met and now I'm 36. It's getting to the point where it's about to be I've been with [Ben] longer than I haven't."

Ben Napier and Erin Napier say they have teamwork to thank for their lasting relationship.

The HGTV stars — who have been married since 2008 — sat down for an interview with PEOPLE (the TV Show!)'s Kay Adams, where they shared the secret to their strong partnership.

"We just don't know any other way. I mean, this is something we were talking about the other night, but we grew up together," Erin, 36, explained. "I was 19 when we met and now I'm 36. I've spent most of my life with Ben. It's getting to the point where it's about to be I've been with you longer than I haven't."

Ben, 38, added, "We became grown-ups together. Like, we started as grown-ups together."

The Home Town stars share two daughters: Helen, 3, and Mae, 7 months. Erin told PEOPLE (the TV Show!) that she and her husband complete each other.

"We kind of formed our identities around each other in a way that I think is really healthy and good," she said, explaining, "There are things I'm not great at that Ben is, and there are things that he needs help with."

Ben chimed in, "We approach everything as a team," admitting, "we overshare with each other."

"Yeah, we tell each other TMI," Erin said.

The couple's comments come after Erin posted a birthday tribute to her husband on Instagram in September, where she wrote, "We've spent 16 of your 38 birthdays together, and I'm thankful for every one of them, that we had the luck of growing up together."

In an April 2020 cover story for PEOPLE, Erin opened up about first falling for her husband when they were both students at Jones County Junior College in Mississippi.

"He was like a celebrity crush to me," Erin said. "He was the president of every club and very popular but not exclusive. I would see someone eating alone in the cafeteria, and there was Ben, pulling up a chair beside them."

Ben said of his wife, "Erin is my dream girl. Why would I not continue to court her and win her over every day? That's always my goal."