Ben and Erin Napier Announce Their Newest Project, Scotsman Manufacturing: 'A Tiny Dream'

Ben and Erin Napier have launched a new company, Scotsman Manufacturing, in their hometown of Laurel, Miss.

Ben and Erin Napier are celebrating their latest project, Scotsman Manufacturing.

The HGTV power couple launched the company Wednesday in their hometown of Laurel, Miss. To mark the occasion, Erin, 36, posted a video to Instagram Thursday announcing Scotsman Manufacturing and highlighting "a few local factory heroes."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The minute-long clip opens with a glimpse inside Laurel Machine & Foundry, which produces products sold by Laurel Mercantile, a business owned by the Napiers. The short video introduces a few of the company's 128 employees, all of whom have a hand in making local goods sold like cast iron skillets.

"At Laurel Mercantile, we sell heirloom wares and durable goods that are made in the U.S.A.," a man says in a voiceover in the clip. "'Cause if we're going to be serious about revitalizing small town America, then we have to be serious about making things in America to keep our hometown strong."

Erin posted a lengthy caption alongside the video, writing, "Yesterday we finally announced to the world the launch of Scotsman Manufacturing. This was a tiny dream deep inside @scotsman.co [Ben] from childhood: sparked the first time he watched Tommy Boy."

"Then as a teenager, when he saw the shuttered furniture factories of NC where he grew up. Then as we began the work of revitalizing Laurel with our best friends, family and partners Mallorie and Jim Rasberry and Emily and Josh Nowell," she continued. "We knew our store would sell exclusively American-made wares and our partnerships would lift up the American worker."

She ended her caption with, "We made this video with our dear, late friend Brandon Davis 5 years ago, telling the stories of a few local factory heroes. Stay tuned as we build something amazing, something bigger than butcher block cutting boards and countertops. 🇺🇸 💪🏻"

erin napier Credit: Erin Napier/Instagram

Ben and Erin aren't shy about their love for their hometown of Laurel. Over the years, they've helped improve dozens of homes in and around the area on their series Home Town, and have opened both Laurel Mercantile and Scotsman General Store.

While the couple — who grew up in Laurel — contemplated leaving the town for New York City after finishing college, they previously told PEOPLE why it was so important to return to their roots.

"I think the stigma [of returning home] is that it's a sign of giving up," Ben said. "'Oh, you settled. Oh, you couldn't cut it, and you were too scared to go to the big city, so you came back.'"