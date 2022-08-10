Ben Affleck Lists Pacific Palisades Mansion for $30 Million After Wedding to Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck is leaving the bachelor pad life behind!

The actor, who is newly married to Jennifer Lopez, has listed his Pacific Palisades mansion for just about $30 million. Featuring seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms, the 13,500-square-foot property is located near the posh Riviera Country Club with views of the surrounding mountains.

Affleck, 49, purchased the then-newly-built gated property in 2018 for $19 million following his divorce from ex-wife Jennifer Garner, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The Agency's Santiago Arana and Zac Mostame hold the current listing.

Pierre Suu/GC

The traditional white brick mansion features an entryway framed by columns and lush, manicured landscaping.

Inside, a winding staircase can be found in the main foyer along with a statement chandelier in the dining room. The kitchen features marble countertops and a butler's pantry.

An expansive glass wall connects the interiors seamlessly to the backyard patio. Both the indoor and outdoor living areas feature stunning fireplaces.

The pool in the spacious backyard has an attached hot tub and slide. There's also a guest house with a kitchenette and bathroom.

Additional amenities include a walk-in wine cellar, movie theater room, wellness quarters, spa-like bathroom, and a rec room equipped with a full bar.

News of the listing comes just a month after Affleck wed Lopez in an intimate Las Vegas wedding ceremony.

The couple's blended family now consists of Affleck's two children — Violet Affleck, 16 and Samuel Affleck, 10 — whom he shares with Garner, and Lopez's twins — Emme and Maximilan Muñiz, 14 — whom she shares with Marc Anthony.

This is not the first time Affleck has listed a luxury property within the past few years. In 2019, he put his expansive coastal Georgia estate on the market for $7.6 million.

He had previously listed that 87-acre property for $8.9 million in 2018, and later cut the price after it failed to sell. It appears the home, which he originally bought while he was dating Lopez back in 2003, is currently off the market.