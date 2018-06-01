Ben Affleck Is Selling His 87-Acre Private Georgia Island Compound for $8.9 Million

Ben Affleck is saying goodbye to his expansive Georgia estate for a cool $8.9 million.

The actor, 45, has listed his 87-acre Hampton Island Preserve compound with real estate agency Engel & Völkers.

Sitting alongside the North Newport River just off the coast of Georgia and “considered to be one of Georgia Coasts Crown Jewels,” according to the listing, the estate contains three separate homes — the first being a white Greek Revival-style 6,000-square-foot plantation home called ‘the Big House.’

A four-bedroom, four-and-a-half bathroom, two-story residence, the Big House has a breathtaking entrance complete with bold columns and a grand set of stairs leading to the grand foyer.

Inside, historically accurate details like 15-foot ceilings, pine floors, plaster moldings, and arch fireplaces can be found throughout. Spaces include a sprawling central receiving room, kitchen, dining room, and gentleman’s study.

Leaving the mansion from the rear veranda, homeowners can walk along a brick path directly to the river.

To the right of the path is the Oyster House — a 10,000-square-foot wooden camp-style house.

Surrounded by stunning glass windows and wrapped in a balcony, the rustic home features five bedrooms, three of which are master suites, and two of which include bunk beds made from wood salvaged from merchant sea ships.

There’s also a third house (dubbed the Summer House) which is located beside a shell path.

The single-story home with a metal roof features a large, screened-in room built for summer entertaining (like fish fries, oyster roasts and other outdoor feasts, the listing details). Inside, pitched ceilings, oversized fireplaces and stone floors give it a cozy, country feel. Aside from the full kitchen, there are also a number of seating areas and a large deck.

Elsewhere on the property, there’s a dock complex, where, Variety reports, “a 38-foot mahogany sport-fishing boat christened Pilar is permanently moored and can be used as quirky additional guest quarters.”

According to The Wall Street Journal, Affleck paid $7.11 million when he originally purchased the property back in 2003, while he was still dating Jennifer Lopez.

Affleck is now dating Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Affleck and the Saturday Night Live producer, 37, are “very much still together.” Another source said the couple are “not rushing anything,” but that they “enjoy each others company” and “are in a committed relationship.”

Affleck and ex Jennifer Garner separated in 2015 and filed for divorce last year. The former couple have maintained an amicable relationship for the sake of their three children: Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6.

In April, PEOPLE confirmed that Affleck was looking to buy a traditional style home, listed for $19.2 million, near Garner in Los Angeles. The space that boasts seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms along with a screening room, gym, family room and maid’s room as well as a backyard with pool, spa, outdoor BBQ and guest house.