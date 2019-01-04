Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Sell Pacific Palisades Home They Shared for $32 Million: Source

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck are parting ways with a big piece of their former family life.

The exes, who announced their separation in June 2015 and finalized their divorce in October 2018, have sold their Pacific Palisades mansion for $31,950,000, a real estate source tells PEOPLE.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The property closed escrow on December 21.

RELATED: Ben Affleck Is Selling His 87-Acre Private Georgia Island Compound for $8.9 Million

GONZALO/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

According to Variety, the former couple have been quietly looking for a buyer for the three-building spread since 2015, initially asking $45 million.

The property features a sprawling ranch-style main house, a pool, basketball court, gym, screening room and art studio, among other amenities, according to TMZ, who first reported the news of the sale.

Garner and Affleck purchased the 8,800-square-foot property from producer Brian Grazer in 2009 for $17.5 million, according to public records, and continued to live together on the same property during the early days of their separation. Affleck stayed in the guest house.

After moving out, he purchased a $19 million mansion close to where Garner lives.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

In June, Affleck also listed his 87-acre estate in Savannah, Georgia, for sale with real estate agency Engel & Völkers. The actor purchased the property in 2003, while he was still dating Jennifer Lopez, for $7 million.

“The house they bought together while married, that would likely be considered community property,” Los Angeles-based divorce attorney Jerry Wang, who is not involved with litigating the couple’s split, previously told PEOPLE. “But if there is a home that was purchased by one of them while single, that may be his or her own, separate property, which would not be split up.”

Garner and Affleck were married for 10 years and have three children together: Violet, 13, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6. They began dating in 2004 and married in June 2005 before simultaneously filing for divorce in April 2017.

Jason Merritt/Getty

RELATED: Ben Affleck Eyeing New $19 Million Home Near Ex Jennifer Garner

Their combined wealth is estimated to be around $190 million, PEOPLE previously reported. In divorce documents obtained by PEOPLE, both Affleck and Garner noted that they will keep any earnings they made since they separated.