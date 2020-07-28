Bella Thorne's Hot Pink House Hits the Market for $2.55 Million — See Inside!

Standing at 4,500 square feet, the "unique and reinterpreted contemporary traditional" residence boasts five bedrooms and six bathrooms, according to the listing

Bella Thorne is saying goodbye to her one-of-a-kind home!

The singer and actress, 22, has listed her hot pink-hued house in Sherman Oaks, California, for $2.55 million dollars, The Los Angeles Times reported.

Standing at 4,500 square feet, the "unique and reinterpreted contemporary traditional" residence not only includes five bedrooms and six bathrooms, but plenty of colorful accents around the property, according to its listing.

In addition to its brightly colored exterior, the estate boasts a two-storey foyer with a rainbow staircase and floor-to-ceiling mural dedicated to Thorne and her Filthy Fangs record label, a blue and green living room trimmed with feather boas, and a dining room adorned with paper roses on its walls.

A butler's pantry connects to an open floor kitchen with a massive marble top island, built-in espresso machine, stainless steel appliances and cabinet doors painted in various colors.

Upstairs, the master bedroom has been decorated with a purple ceiling and yet another colorful mural. The suite is connected a bathroom tacked with faux vines and a walk-in closet "that needs to be seen in person," the listing read.

Sliding pocket doors in the family room opens up to a backyard surrounded by mature trees with its own built-in barbecue, pool and jacuzzi.

The property has also been decked out with a smart home unit, as well as a surround sound system throughout the interior and patio.

According to real estate records, the house was built in 2016 and last sold that same year for $2.01 million.

Thorne told The Los Angeles Times in January that she wanted "the house have all themed rooms, each one being completely different."

"There is a TV room that has gold flecks over everything, so that’s the gold room. I wanted it to feel like every time you step into another room, you are entering a complete other world," she explained.

At the time, the Famous in Love star said she had been renting it out for photo shoots and events.

"Actually, when we have friends over, we’re sort of 'kitchen standers' — we stand around in the kitchen, eating and talking," she told the outlet. "From the beginning, we just had this idea of having an epic dining room. We didn’t think much about actually using it."

In 2018, Thorne revealed that she was able to purchase the estate using money she earned from social media. In a Vogue piece titled “Inside the Life of Bella Thorne," the former Disney Channel star said she had only $200 to her name after working on Shake It Up, but started making "$65,000 a post" after taking over her Instagram account.

“For story posting, it’s anywhere from $10,000 to $20,000, and for Snapchat, it is the same as Insta story," she explained.

"Instagram is 100 percent a job to me," she added. "I started out [at] 18 with literally $200 in my bank account and I bought this house a year later, a year and a half—And it’s all from social media.”