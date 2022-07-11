Amazon Shoppers Say This 'Lightweight' Stick Vacuum 'Maneuvers Like a Dream' — and It's 39% Off Right Now
This is not a drill: Amazon Prime Day kicks off tomorrow! But if you're shopping for a gadget to maintain clean floors, you can already save big on a stick vacuum.
Just ahead of the retailer's biggest sale of the year, it marked down the Belife Cordless Vacuum Cleaner by 39 percent. The cleaning device is equipped with 25,000 pascals of suction power to tackle crumbs, dirt, and debris on hard floors and carpets — without a cumbersome cord to trail.
Buy It! Belife Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $139.99 (orig. $229); amazon.com
It has three cleaning modes that you can control with the LED touch screen panel conveniently located at the top of the vacuum. The screen also displays the battery life, which has a 50-minute run time. It even shows you if there's any blockage interfering with the suction.
Beyond its cordless design, the vacuum is a breeze to navigate around the house since it weighs just 8.5 pounds. Plus, its adjustable head features 180-degree rotation, so it can easily reach around corners. The head also has LED headlights that illuminate a clear cleaning path.
The multifunctional device easily converts to a handheld vacuum for above-floor messes. It comes with several attachments: a smaller brush head, a crevice tool, and a two-in-one brush. Use them to clean everything from furniture and curtains to window sills and stairs.
Another standout feature worth noting? The vacuum has a six-stage filtration system, which includes a washable HEPA filter to capture fine particles while you clean.
Hundreds of shoppers have given the vacuum a five-star rating, with some citing its "impressive suction power." One user said, "it picks up everything," including "dry mud, kitty litter, sand, powdered creamer, dog food, and tons of pet hair."
Others appreciate that the vacuum is "lightweight," with one saying: "It maneuvers like a dream in tight spots."
Get a head start on shopping Amazon Prime Day 2022 and snap up the Belife Cordless Vacuum Cleaner while it's 39 percent off.
Shop More Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deals: