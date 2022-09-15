Behr Just Announced the 2023 Color of the Year — Here's How to Incorporate It Into Your Home

Hint: It's a cozy update on a classic paint hue!

Cai Cramer
Behr Color of the Year 2023 Blank Canvas
The color of 2023 is (drumroll please)... Blank Canvas! According to the color experts at paint company Behr, the hottest hue for this year is a "hopeful, warm, and welcoming white."

"People are looking to create spaces that feel like a retreat, that feel restorative," Jodi Allen, Behr's Global Chief Marketing Officer, tells PEOPLE. "This white is very warm, it's very engaging, it's welcoming."

The new shade joins the lineup of Behr's Designer Collection palette, a line of specially curated hues that work for home interiors and exteriors. Allen shares that her team chose Blank Canvas as the latest Color of the Year following countless hours of discussion and research. After polling 1,000 homeowners across the country, Behr learned that participants found white walls to be "mood-boosting, uplifting, and helped people focus," says Allen.

Behr Color of the Year 2023 Blank Canvas
Behr Pro Designer Collection Blank Canvas Interior Paint, $27.98; homedepot.com

Trending styles tend to change quickly, so choosing a neutral shade like Blank Canvas is an easy way to modernize your space without worrying that you're committing to a passing fad. The color maintains the brightening elements of a classic white but still exudes warmth and coziness. "This is the perfect foundational color to bring in personal decor," Allen tells PEOPLE. It's available in both interior and exterior formulas and comes in three finish options: matte, eggshell, and semi-gloss.

If repainting your room isn't in the cards, you can also incorporate warm whites into your living spaces with accent pieces like pillows, light fixtures, and throws. Want to add a serene touch to your outdoor space? Then consider this earthy jute rug that's water- and UV-resistant. Allen even recommends using the shade to update kitchen cabinets for a modern yet inviting feel.

Changing up your lighting fixtures is also an easy way to update your space without the hassle of repainting. This beaded Hatfield Chandelier is modern, cozy, and elegant. The cascading wooden beads add texture and interest, and we think it would look great above a kitchen table or bring a beachside vibe to any room.

Hatfield 4-Light Bohemia Style Natural Wood Beaded Tiered Chandelier
Parrot Uncle Hatfield 4-Light Bohemia Style Chandelier, $202.10 (orig. $219.43); homedepot.com

You can update your living space with off-white hues inspired by Blank Canvas no matter what your budget may be. Below are more picks to bring Behr's color of the year into your home.

La Jolie Muse Ceramic Planter
La Jolie Muse Ceramic Planter Flower Pots, Set of 2, $27.99; amazon.com

Cozy Bouclé Pillow
Anthropologie Cozy Bouclé Pillow, $58; anthropologie.com

Inhand Knitted Throw Blanket
Inhand Knitted Throw Blanket, $19.99 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com

