Amazon Shoppers Love This 'Cozy' and 'Soothing' Blanket — and It's Up to 44% Off Right Now

'Tis the season to curl up with a blanket and a mug of steaming hot chocolate and guiltlessly binge all your favorite sitcoms — in many parts of the country, it's too cold to think about doing anything else. And if you've noticed that the beloved blanket draped over your couch has seen better days, it's time to grab a new one.

Luckily, the top-rated and customer-approved Bedsure Waffle Blanket is up to a whopping 44 percent off at Amazon, bringing the price down to as little as $37. The soft and breathable blanket is spun from 100 percent anti-static cotton that keeps you cozy and dry all night long. Warm and well-balanced, the blanket is perfect for snuggling, and the waffle weave design adds a tinge of style.

Users can choose from a slew of solid colors, including pretty shades lilac and sage green, all of which are available in four sizes: full/queen, king/California king, throw/throw XL, and twin/twin XL. And thanks to the neat stitching and durable seams, the blanket won't pill or break over time, nor will it fade or shrink when you toss it into the washing machine.

Amazon

Buy It! Bedsure Waffle Blanket in White, $39.99 (orig. $64.99); amazon.com

Over 12,000 Amazon shoppers have given the waffle blanket a five-star rating, with users calling it "cozy" and "soothing" in their reviews. One such reviewer enthused, "I loved it so much that I ordered another one for our guest room and then one as a gift for my son," while another put it simply: "This is luxury!"

A third shopper said, "I appreciate this blanket, and it's the best one in the house." Since it's 100 percent cotton, they like that it "breathes" and "washes and dries well." They also wrote, "I've had it for eight months and it's wearing very well. I hope these guys stick around and don't change anything. I'll order every blanket from them in the future."

Head to Amazon to grab the Bedsure Waffle Blanket while it's up to 44 percent off.

