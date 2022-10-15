When temperatures start to drop and it begins to get darker earlier in the day, few things are as comforting as a super soft throw blanket. Luckily, Amazon shoppers have found the perfect one in Bedsure's Fleece Blanket — and it's majorly on sale right now.

Made from microfiber fleece, the blanket feels ultra soft. You can choose from a slew of different shades and five sizes, but the best deal is on the large 90-by-90-inch version. Prices vary by color, but the gray, light pink, olive green, and coral are on sale for less than $35 as of this writing.

Looking to add some fall decor to your space? Then consider draping the olive green or coral blanket over a bed, couch, or armchair to add a warm pop of color. If you want something that spans seasons, then opt for light gray or other neutrals like cream.

Amazon

Buy It! Bedsure Fleece Blanket, $27.99 (orig. $45.06); amazon.com

Caring for the blanket is simple: Just throw it into the washing machine on the gentle cycle and tumble dry it on low in the dryer. Plus, the seams are stitched closed, so the durable throw won't fray over time.

It's the best-seller in Amazon's bed blanket and throw categories, and has racked up more than 105,500 perfect ratings from shoppers who say it's one of the "best purchases" they have made on the site. One customer wrote: "I initially bought two to try them out and have now ordered two more; my kids are constantly taking them from the living room to sleep with they love them so much."

"I love this blanket! It's soft, yet light," another reviewer wrote. " [It's] perfect for any season. The 90 by 90 [size] is great for sharing or to use by yourself," adding, "It makes my naps more enjoyable because I wake up surrounded by a soft and cozy hug."

See More from PEOPLE Shopping:

We don't know how much longer this deal will last, so grab the Bedsure Fleece Blanket while it's up to a whopping 48 percent off. Shop more on-sale colors below.

Amazon

Buy It! Bedsure Fleece Blanket, $31.99 (orig. $48.28); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Bedsure Fleece Blanket, $28.79 with coupon (orig. $48.28); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Bedsure Fleece Blanket, $22.49 with coupon (orig. $40.23); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.