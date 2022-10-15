Lifestyle Home Amazon's Best-Selling Throw Blanket with 105,500+ Five-Star Ratings Is Up to 48% Off “It makes my naps more enjoyable because I wake up surrounded by a soft and cozy hug” By Lindsey Greenfeld Lindsey Greenfeld Lindsey is an eCommerce Editor for PEOPLE.com. She's worked in the online shopping landscape for three years and is passionate about entertainment, fashion, beauty, home decor, and cooking. Lindsey has also been published in InStyle, Travel + Leisure, Food & Wine, and Real Simple. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Lindsey Greenfeld was an Associate eCommerce Editor at TripSavvy and covered everything related to travel and outdoor gear, from suitcases and camping equipment to slip-on shoes and sunscreen. She has also supported Dotdash's commerce team at large as an Editorial Coordinator. When Lindsey's not researching the latest celebrity sightings and fashion trends, she can be found cooking meals for her family, trying on new skincare products, and scouring the internet for affordable home decor. People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 15, 2022 12:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon When temperatures start to drop and it begins to get darker earlier in the day, few things are as comforting as a super soft throw blanket. Luckily, Amazon shoppers have found the perfect one in Bedsure's Fleece Blanket — and it's majorly on sale right now. Made from microfiber fleece, the blanket feels ultra soft. You can choose from a slew of different shades and five sizes, but the best deal is on the large 90-by-90-inch version. Prices vary by color, but the gray, light pink, olive green, and coral are on sale for less than $35 as of this writing. Looking to add some fall decor to your space? Then consider draping the olive green or coral blanket over a bed, couch, or armchair to add a warm pop of color. If you want something that spans seasons, then opt for light gray or other neutrals like cream. Amazon Buy It! Bedsure Fleece Blanket, $27.99 (orig. $45.06); amazon.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. Caring for the blanket is simple: Just throw it into the washing machine on the gentle cycle and tumble dry it on low in the dryer. Plus, the seams are stitched closed, so the durable throw won't fray over time. It's the best-seller in Amazon's bed blanket and throw categories, and has racked up more than 105,500 perfect ratings from shoppers who say it's one of the "best purchases" they have made on the site. One customer wrote: "I initially bought two to try them out and have now ordered two more; my kids are constantly taking them from the living room to sleep with they love them so much." "I love this blanket! It's soft, yet light," another reviewer wrote. " [It's] perfect for any season. The 90 by 90 [size] is great for sharing or to use by yourself," adding, "It makes my naps more enjoyable because I wake up surrounded by a soft and cozy hug." See More from PEOPLE Shopping: Jennifer Garner and Emily Ratajkowski Are Bringing Out Their Cozy Fleece Jackets for Fall, so We Are Too Whoa! This $400 Cordless Vacuum Is Marked Down to Just $89 — but Not for Much Longer This Popular Bikini Brand Launched Its First Holiday Dress Collection with 'The Bachelor''s Lauren Luyendyk We don't know how much longer this deal will last, so grab the Bedsure Fleece Blanket while it's up to a whopping 48 percent off. Shop more on-sale colors below. Amazon Buy It! Bedsure Fleece Blanket, $31.99 (orig. $48.28); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Bedsure Fleece Blanket, $28.79 with coupon (orig. $48.28); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Bedsure Fleece Blanket, $22.49 with coupon (orig. $40.23); amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.