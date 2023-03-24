These Popular Pillows Shoppers Call 'Soft Yet Supportive' Are on Sale for Just $15 Apiece at Amazon

"I was honestly blown away by the quality and comfort of these pillows” 

By
Isabel Garcia
Isabel Garcia
Isabel Garcia

Isabel is an E-commerce Deals Writer at Dotdash Meredith, focusing on sales and deals across home, lifestyle, fashion, and beauty.

Published on March 24, 2023 08:00 AM

Bedsure Pillows Standard Size Set of 2 Tout
Photo: People / Tyler Roeland

If you're looking for an easy way to make your bed more comfortable, let us put this Amazon deal on your radar.

Right now, the Bedsure Standard Bed Pillows are 25 percent off, available as a set of two. Encased in a smooth cover, the pillows are stuffed with a plush down-alternative fiber fill that provides comfy support to stomach, side, and back sleepers.

The pillows are packaged in a vacuum-sealed bag, so you'll need to pat and shake them, then wait 48 hours to let them expand. Once they reach their full fluffiness, you can place them on your bed for a comfortable upgrade.

Bedsure Pillows Standard Size Set of 2
Amazon

Buy It! Bedsure Standard Bed Pillows, $29.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Fade and stain-resistant, the pillows are durable. Even better, they're a breeze to maintain since they're machine washable. For the best care, the brand recommends machine washing them with cold water on a delicate cycle. As far as drying the pillows, you can either tumble dry them on a low heat setting or lay them flat in a well-ventilated area.

Available in standard, queen, and king sizes, the pillows come in three firmness levels: firm, medium firm, and soft. While pricing depends on what size and firmness you opt for, a handful of styles are currently marked down. We're eyeing the soft standard pillows while they're on sale for just $15 apiece.

More than 8,600 customers have given the pillows a five-star rating, with many leaving glowing reviews. One shopper who's slept on them for more than five months raved, "They fluff with almost no effort and become so full they make the bedding look gorgeous," adding that they're "soft yet supportive."

Another shopper wrote, "I was honestly blown away by the quality and comfort of these pillows." They also called out that they "don't make me overheat at night."

There's no end date listed for this deal, but it won't last forever. Head to Amazon to pick up the Bedsure Standard Bed Pillows while they're still on sale!

