These Now-$10 Satin Pillowcases with 188,000+ Five-Star Ratings Are a 'Game Changer for Skin and Hair'

Waking up with knotted and messy hair is hardly the way to start off the morning — even after you've spent what feels like hours running a comb through your curls. Rather than start off with a bad hair day, invest in a satin pillowcase, which is designed to protect your delicate, luscious locks while you sleep.

Thousands of Amazon shoppers recommend the Bedsure Set of 2 Satin Pillowcases, and prices are as little as $8 right now. The pillowcases are designed with 100 percent polyester satin, crafted to protect your hair from creases and tugs, ensuring you won't be left with split ends and knots in the morning. Unlike cotton, this satin material won't tug or be rough on your hair, retaining the natural oils your hair and skin require.

Each pillowcase is designed with an envelope closure — preventing the pillow from escaping — and the material is plenty soft and durable. Shoppers can choose from several solid colors, including light blue, lavender, and coral. And when the pillowcases are ready to be laundered, simply place them in a mesh laundry bag and wash with a mild detergent.

Amazon

Buy It! Bedsure Set of 2 Satin Pillowcases, $9.99 (orig. $12.99); amazon.com

Over 188,000 Amazon shoppers have given the pillowcases a five-star rating, and they're the number one bestseller in their category. Users note that they wake up with "smooth and sleek" hair and call them a "game changer for skin and hair." One user wrote, "So nice to wake up and your hair is not a tangled matted mess and no pillow lines on your face," while another said: "My hair is softer, and it does not dry out my skin."

A third five-star reviewer enthused: "Wow! What a difference in my hair." They explained, "My hair doesn't feel dried out," and finished off by saying, "It's still soft and silky to the touch even after a few nights of sleep on these pillowcases."

Head to Amazon to get the Bedsure Set of 2 Satin Pillowcases while they're on sale.

