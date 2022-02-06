Even Though These Silk-Like Pillowcases Have 167,000 Five-Star Ratings, a Set of Two Starts at Under $10
Bed head is no joke! If your hair looks comparable to those tumbleweeds that roll around the desert when you wake up in the morning — we're talking messy, knotty, and nearly impossible to brush — then you know the pain of trying to run a comb through your strands first thing in the morning. Investing in a satin pillowcase can help tame your mane, and thousands of shoppers swear by this affordable silk-like pillowcase from Amazon.
Made of 100 percent polyester satin, the Bedsure Satin Pillowcases can help protect hair from harmful breakage. While traditional cotton pillowcases tend to pull at the skin and hair as you toss and turn throughout the night, the finish of this Bedsure pillowcase prevents this. Cotton pillowcases can also strip the hair and skin of natural oils, whereas satin and silk can help you absorb them.
The pillowcases have an envelope-like design that's zipper-free and ensures the pillow insert won't slide out. They come in more than a dozen solid colors that you can coordinate to your existing bedding, as well as four sizes: standard (20 by 26 inches), queen (20 by 30 inches), king (20 by 36 inches), and California king (20 by 40 inches). Prices vary by size and color, but as of this writing, none are more than $20, and some are even on sale.
The two-pillowcase set has more than 167,000 five-star ratings on Amazon — an eye-popping amount. In reviews, several shoppers have called them "life changing" for the way they have transformed their hair. "I have seen a noticeable difference in my hair in the mornings," one of them continued, adding, "I've washed them several times and haven't seen a difference in the quality." (By the way, the brand recommends washing the pillowcases inside out and inside a mesh bag.)
Another shopper confirmed that quality — after three years, they said, their pillowcases are "still going strong." They added that the satin is soft, smooth, and cool, and that they definitely help "decrease the frizzies."
For an affordable pillowcase that can help improve the health of your hair, add the Bedsure Satin Pillowcases to your cart today. Shop more colors and sizes below!
