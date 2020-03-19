This Satin Pillowcase Set Has Over 14,000 Five-Star Reviews, and It’s Under $10 on Amazon

Image zoom Amazon

If you’ve ever been on Instagram even once in your life, you’ve probably seen a celebrity or an influencer raving about the benefits of sleeping on a silk pillowcase. It helps your hair stay shiny and soft, they say. It prevents breakage, and may even help improve acne-prone skin. The list of benefits are endless. Silk pillowcases can also be pricey — after all, they’re sort of a luxury item. But luckily, satin pillowcases offer the same benefits as silk pillowcases do for half the price. For instance, check out this under-$10 Bedsure Satin Pillowcase set from Amazon, which has over 14,000 five-star reviews from customers talking about its positive effect on their hair.

The set comes with two pillowcases made for queen-sized pillows, and there are 16 color options, including red, white, coral, green, and black. It’s made from 100 percent polyester satin (no filler materials), so you’ll get all the benefits it has to offer your hair and skin. It also happens to be more durable than silk, which means you won’t have to replace the pillowcases for a while.

The reason why satin materials have so many skin and hair benefits compared to cotton is due to the fact that the former doesn’t absorb moisture and oil from your body while you sleep. Cotton does, so if you’re not diligently washing your pillowcases, they can cause dry hair and breakouts. Satin pillowcases also promote less friction due to their softness, which prevents frizzy hair and facial sleep lines.

And out of all the satin pillowcases on Amazon, this set from Bedsure has developed a cult following. Amongst the customer reviews, many rave about how it kept their hair flawless all night. As one customer wrote, “After sleeping on these, my hair looked freshly blown dry the next morning. I’m not exaggerating, my hair looked the exact same in morning as it did after I styled it the night before. So, if this material is that nurturing to my hair I can only imagine how my face is loving it.”

Another customer wrote, “I have seen a noticeable difference in my hair in the mornings and overall they are so smooth and comfortable to sleep on. I’ve washed them several times and haven’t seen a difference in the quality.”

The best part is, this pillowcase set is only $9 on Amazon, so you don’t have to worry about totally emptying your wallet just to upgrade your sleep experience. What’s not to love?

