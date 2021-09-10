This 'Soft and Silky' Bed Sheet Set with More Than 20,700 Five-Star Ratings Is on Sale for $17
If you're in the market for a bedding refresh, but don't want to spend a fortune on new sheets, you're going to want to head to Amazon. Thousands of shoppers swear by this four-piece sheet set — and it's going for as low as $17.
Made by the popular bedding brand Bedsure, the top-rated sheet set is made of soft brushed microfiber that's designed to retain body heat and keep you warm, according to the brand. The 1,800 thread count sheet set comes with a fitted sheet, plus a flat sheet and two pillowcases that feature ruffled edges.
The sheet set is available in 14 colors including black, gray, navy, and white, in addition to bolder hues like purple and coral. The size range for each color runs from twin to king, depending on stock availability. Right now, every queen size color is on sale for less than $22, but the best deal is the white set, which is on sale for $17.
An Amazon best-seller, the sheet set has racked up more than 20,700 five-star ratings, with customers noting that they're "soft and silky" and great for colder weather. They've even kept shoppers warm on "cold nights in the Colorado Rocky Mountains."
"After snuggling into these microfiber sheets every night, I find it harder and harder to get out of bed in the morning," another reviewer wrote. "They are so soft and so cozy, you just want to lie there all day. I swear they are as soft as satin."
Customers rave about how the fitted sheet not only easily fits over their mattress, but it also stays put. "I love that these sheets have deep pockets so the fitted sheet won't keep popping up," another reviewer wrote.
For a cozy bedding upgrade, shop the Bedsure Sheet Set at Amazon while it's still on major sale.
