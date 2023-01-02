A Popular Sheet Set Amazon Shoppers Say Is 'Fit for Royalty' Is on Sale Starting at Just $14

Ever dream of living in a castle? Maybe donning a million-dollar crown and being served tea in a gold cup isn't in your future — but sleeping like royalty certainly could be with this on-sale sheet set at Amazon.

Shoppers have deemed the Bedsure 4-Piece Ruffle Sheet Set as "fit for royalty," and right now, you can get it for as little as $14. The set includes two pillowcases, a fitted sheet, and a top sheet, and it's available at a discount in so many cute colors.

Buy It! Bedsure 4-Piece Ruffle Sheet Set in Dark Gray, $14.44 (orig. $21.99); amazon.com

Elevated from your basic set of sheets, this popular one features ruched detailing along the envelope pillow hems and at the top of the fitted sheet. And not only are they stylish, but they're also soft and cooling.

The microfiber sheets are spun from brushed polyester, which allows them to have breathable and cooling properties — making them a great choice for hot sleepers. They also feature wrinkle-resistant material that's smooth, pretty much guaranteeing a clean look on your bed. And if you tend to toss and turn, the deep fitted sheet will stay right in place thanks to all-around elastic that can fit mattresses up to 16 inches deep.

With over 47,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, the sheets have shoppers raving about their soft feel and luxe look. "Love these sheets. They are soft and give that 'hotel' feel to my bedroom," one five-star reviewer said of the "luxury" set.

"Love the wide decorative trim on the top sheet and pillowcases. But the best part is how incredibly soft these sheets are," another person said. "They drape over you without clinging, and are soft enough to actually fall around you."

"These are the most comfortable sheets! They do not wrinkle and fit my pillow top queen mattress perfectly," someone else wrote, while another reviewer raved about their "cooling" and "lightweight" feel.

Right now, you can get the Bedsure 4-Piece Ruffle Sheet Set on sale in multiple colors, including beige, burnt orange, navy, green, and pink. Shop more discounted sets below while the sale lasts — prices listed are for queen size.

Buy It! Bedsure 4-Piece Ruffle Sheet Set in Beige, $15.99 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Bedsure 4-Piece Ruffle Sheet Set in Burgundy, $15.99 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Bedsure 4-Piece Ruffle Sheet Set in Burnt Orange, $27.19 (orig. $31.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Bedsure 4-Piece Ruffle Sheet Set in Light Green, $19.99 (orig. $35.37); amazon.com

Buy It! Bedsure 4-Piece Ruffle Sheet Set in Navy, $15.99 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Bedsure 4-Piece Ruffle Sheet Set in Pink, $18.69 (orig. $39.22); amazon.com

