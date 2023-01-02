Lifestyle Home A Popular Sheet Set Amazon Shoppers Say Is 'Fit for Royalty' Is on Sale Starting at Just $14 The sheets are cooling, breathable, and wrinkle-resistant By Nicol Natale Nicol Natale Instagram Website Nicol Natale is a freelance writer and editor based in Hawai'i. After spending several years working at brands like Prevention, Woman's Day, and Business Insider in New York City, Nicol decided to leave the city life behind for island living. Today, she lives a flexible lifestyle where she can marry all of her passions, including writing, yoga, singing, and adventuring out in nature. Her work has been featured in brands like Women's Health, Good Housekeeping, EverydayHealth, and more. As a fellow of the Association of Health Care Journalists' 2018 class, Nicol is most passionate about covering health and wellness, although her work has spanned many verticals including lifestyle, beauty, fashion, business, and more. When Nicol isn't writing, you can almost always find her outside practicing yoga, strumming on her ukelele, or enjoying a beautiful sunset with friends. Connect with Nicol at her website www.nicolnatale.com or on Instagram @nicolnatale. People Editorial Guidelines Published on January 2, 2023 09:30 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon Ever dream of living in a castle? Maybe donning a million-dollar crown and being served tea in a gold cup isn't in your future — but sleeping like royalty certainly could be with this on-sale sheet set at Amazon. Shoppers have deemed the Bedsure 4-Piece Ruffle Sheet Set as "fit for royalty," and right now, you can get it for as little as $14. The set includes two pillowcases, a fitted sheet, and a top sheet, and it's available at a discount in so many cute colors. Amazon Buy It! Bedsure 4-Piece Ruffle Sheet Set in Dark Gray, $14.44 (orig. $21.99); amazon.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. Elevated from your basic set of sheets, this popular one features ruched detailing along the envelope pillow hems and at the top of the fitted sheet. And not only are they stylish, but they're also soft and cooling. The microfiber sheets are spun from brushed polyester, which allows them to have breathable and cooling properties — making them a great choice for hot sleepers. They also feature wrinkle-resistant material that's smooth, pretty much guaranteeing a clean look on your bed. And if you tend to toss and turn, the deep fitted sheet will stay right in place thanks to all-around elastic that can fit mattresses up to 16 inches deep. With over 47,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, the sheets have shoppers raving about their soft feel and luxe look. "Love these sheets. They are soft and give that 'hotel' feel to my bedroom," one five-star reviewer said of the "luxury" set. "Love the wide decorative trim on the top sheet and pillowcases. But the best part is how incredibly soft these sheets are," another person said. "They drape over you without clinging, and are soft enough to actually fall around you." "These are the most comfortable sheets! They do not wrinkle and fit my pillow top queen mattress perfectly," someone else wrote, while another reviewer raved about their "cooling" and "lightweight" feel. Right now, you can get the Bedsure 4-Piece Ruffle Sheet Set on sale in multiple colors, including beige, burnt orange, navy, green, and pink. Shop more discounted sets below while the sale lasts — prices listed are for queen size. Amazon Buy It! Bedsure 4-Piece Ruffle Sheet Set in Beige, $15.99 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Bedsure 4-Piece Ruffle Sheet Set in Burgundy, $15.99 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Bedsure 4-Piece Ruffle Sheet Set in Burnt Orange, $27.19 (orig. $31.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Bedsure 4-Piece Ruffle Sheet Set in Light Green, $19.99 (orig. $35.37); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Bedsure 4-Piece Ruffle Sheet Set in Navy, $15.99 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Bedsure 4-Piece Ruffle Sheet Set in Pink, $18.69 (orig. $39.22); amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Reese Witherspoon Twinned with Daughter Ava Phillippe in the Practical Coat Your Winter Wardrobe Needs This 'Luxurious' Best-Selling Towel Set with Over 34,000 Five-Star Ratings Is 45% Off at Amazon Remote Workers '10/10 Recommend' This Walking Pad on Amazon — and It's Nearly 50% Off