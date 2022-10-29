The start of a new season is a great time to try out new bedding, and as temperatures continue to drop, you might want something warmer than what you use during the summer. Luckily, Amazon has quality bedding sets that cost way less than you'd probably expect.

The Bedsure Quilt Set comes with a queen-size quilt and two matching pillow shams that are available in multiple shades. The best part? Five colors are marked down up to 86 percent with prices starting at just $10, which is such a good deal, it's practically unheard of. The set is made with warm, brushed fabric that's incredibly soft and anti-static to ensure you sleep soundly even when the air is cold and dry. The high-strength stitching also makes it super durable so it'll last for years. It's no wonder the set is already an Amazon best-seller.

What sets the quilt apart from traditional comforter sets is how it's lightweight and breathable, so it can be used all year. Plus, it's reversible so you can easily switch up the look of a bedroom without having to buy a whole new set.

Buy It! Bedsure Quilt Set in Botanical Green, $9.99 (orig. $73.99); amazon.com

Unlike some other quilts on the market, this fabric is fade-resistant and is able to be machine-washed. Make sure to wash it on its own in cold water on a gentle cycle and dry it using a low heat setting. One satisfied customer agreed that it "washed beautifully."

More than 1,000 shoppers have given this bedding set a five-star rating and one reviewer described it as "wonderfully cozy." Another person said they "can't be happier with this quilt" and added that it's "so soft and comfortable" and they plan to use it throughout winter.

At such a low price, you could replace every bedding set in your home with the Bedsure Quilt Set and still likely spend under $50. Not to mention, it would be a great budget-friendly gift for the holidays.

Buy It! Bedsure Quilt Set in Botanical Gray, $9.99 (orig. $37.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Bedsure Quilt Set in Botanical Red, $9.99 (orig. $45.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Bedsure Quilt Set in Beige and White, $31.99 with coupon (orig. $48.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Bedsure Quilt Set in Patchwork Blue, $34.19 with coupon (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

