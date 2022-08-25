Amazon Shoppers Swear These Are 'Literally the Best Pillows,' and They're Just $12 Apiece

“They remind me of the very comfortable pillows at resorts”

By
Amy Schulman
Amy-Schulman
Amy Schulman

Published on August 25, 2022 05:00 AM

Bedsure Pillows
Photo: Amazon

If you've noticed that your bed pillows are feeling a little, well, lumpy, it's worth jumping on a new set. Luckily, there are always plenty of bedding deals happening at Amazon — whether you're looking to snag bed sheets or a new mattress pad — and right now you can snag the Bedsure Set of 2 Bed Pillows for just $12 apiece.

These top-rated pillows are packed with a polyester filling, making them incredibly fluffy and plush. Each pillow is outfitted with a brushed polyester cover that's soft and skin-friendly. The luxurious pillows provide proper neck alignment and support and can be used by any type of sleeper, whether you sleep on your back, side, or stomach. And when it's time to clean the pillows, just toss them in the washing machine and tumble dry on a low setting.

Each purchase comes with two pillows. Shoppers can choose from three styles, firm, soft, and medium, all of which are available in three sizes: standard, queen, and king. When the pillows arrive, make sure to peel off the packaging and let them inflate to their full size (about 48 hours) before using them.

Bedsure Pillows
Amazon

Buy It! Bedsure Set of 2 Bed Pillows, $24.74 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Over 6,800 Amazon shoppers have given these pillows a five-star rating, with one user calling them "literally the best pillows." Others note that they're a "great sleeping pillow" with the "perfect firmness." One user added, "I have had the best sleep ever the past few nights," while another said: "They remind me of the very comfortable pillows at resorts."

Another five-star reviewer compared the pillows to a "comfy cloud." They explained: "This pillow is so comfy I sometimes don't want to get out of bed." They finished off by saying: "It has helped me sleep better."

Head to Amazon to get the Bedsure Set of 2 Bed Pillows while they're just $12 apiece.

