Lifestyle Home Amazon Shoppers Swear These Are 'Literally the Best Pillows,' and They're Just $12 Apiece "They remind me of the very comfortable pillows at resorts" By Amy Schulman Amy Schulman Website Amy Schulman has been a news and deals writer, strategist, and expert in the home and kitchen space with a focus on data and trends since 2019 at Dotdash Meredith. She has been writing and editing professionally for more than five years. Now at PEOPLE, Amy covers all the most enticing home and kitchen deals from Amazon, showcasing the likes of robot vacuums, nonstick skillets, cozy bed sheets, discounted furniture, and more. Previously, Amy was a food editor and journalist where she she crafted restaurant guides, interviewed local chefs and experts for reported features, reviewed restaurants, and sourced, reviewed, and tested the best products in the kitchen and home space. You can find her work in various publications like InStyle, Food & Wine, Real Simple, Travel & Leisure, and more. Amy is an excellent editor and strong storyteller, using her passions to dictate what she writes about. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 25, 2022 05:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon If you've noticed that your bed pillows are feeling a little, well, lumpy, it's worth jumping on a new set. Luckily, there are always plenty of bedding deals happening at Amazon — whether you're looking to snag bed sheets or a new mattress pad — and right now you can snag the Bedsure Set of 2 Bed Pillows for just $12 apiece. These top-rated pillows are packed with a polyester filling, making them incredibly fluffy and plush. Each pillow is outfitted with a brushed polyester cover that's soft and skin-friendly. The luxurious pillows provide proper neck alignment and support and can be used by any type of sleeper, whether you sleep on your back, side, or stomach. And when it's time to clean the pillows, just toss them in the washing machine and tumble dry on a low setting. Each purchase comes with two pillows. Shoppers can choose from three styles, firm, soft, and medium, all of which are available in three sizes: standard, queen, and king. When the pillows arrive, make sure to peel off the packaging and let them inflate to their full size (about 48 hours) before using them. Amazon Buy It! Bedsure Set of 2 Bed Pillows, $24.74 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com Over 6,800 Amazon shoppers have given these pillows a five-star rating, with one user calling them "literally the best pillows." Others note that they're a "great sleeping pillow" with the "perfect firmness." One user added, "I have had the best sleep ever the past few nights," while another said: "They remind me of the very comfortable pillows at resorts." Another five-star reviewer compared the pillows to a "comfy cloud." They explained: "This pillow is so comfy I sometimes don't want to get out of bed." They finished off by saying: "It has helped me sleep better." Head to Amazon to get the Bedsure Set of 2 Bed Pillows while they're just $12 apiece.