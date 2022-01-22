Amazon Shoppers Swear by These Comfortable Pillows That Feel Like 'Sleeping on a Soft, Cool Cloud'
Investing in a comfortable bed can make a huge difference when it comes to waking up feeling rested. But that doesn't mean just finding the right mattress and bedding; cozy pillows are also important for getting a good night's sleep.
If you're searching for pillows to complete your bed, thousands of Amazon shoppers swear by this set of bed pillows from Bedsure. Featuring polyester down alternative filling and brushed polyester covers, the pillows are soft, fluffy, and breathable. Even better, they're designed for every type of sleeper, including back, stomach, and side sleepers.
The pillows are available in sets of two, running from standard to king sizes. Pricing depends on the size you opt for, but every size is on sale right now. The best deal? The queen-size set is marked down to $30, making the pillows $15 apiece.
According to the brand, the pillows come in a vacuum-sealed bag. To make them fluffy, remove them from the bag, gently pat them, turn them over, and shake them a few times. Then, leave them in a cool dry place for 48 hours. Some shoppers say they've made them fluffy by throwing them in the washer and dryer. If you machine wash them, be sure to use cold water and a gentle setting.
More than 5,800 customers have given the soft pillows a five-star rating, with some comparing the pillows to the ones in upscale hotels. "I absolutely love how soft these pillows are," one shopper wrote. "They reminded me of luxury hotel pillows. I stacked them up and used them together, [and] they were perfect for me. Not hard at all; it's like sleeping on a soft, cool cloud. They kept me cool…and allowed me to sleep peacefully and comfortably all night."
Others say the pillows have helped alleviate pain. "If you constantly get a stiff neck from pillows that are too firm or lumpy, look no further!" another customer wrote. "These pillows are very soft, not too firm, but still fluff up nicely. Unboxing them you might think they are too flat but try them out, you'll be pleasantly surprised. I can finally wake up without a sore neck in the morning."
For a comfortable addition to your bed, head to Amazon to shop the set of Bedsure pillows while it's still on sale.
