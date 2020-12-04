Over 23,000 Shoppers Agree This Best-Selling Fleece Throw Is So Soft and Cozy, and Prices Start at Just $15

Snuggling up on the couch with a good book or a new TV show as temperatures drop outside might be the best way to ease into winter —especially if you have a cozy blanket to keep you warm. Amazon has plenty of highly rated options to choose from, including the Bedsure Microfiber Fleece Blanket. The best-seller has racked up a whopping 23,000 five-star ratings from shoppers, many of whom have declared it one of the “best blankets you can buy.”
The ultra-soft fuzzy throw is made from a 100 percent microfiber polyester material that is both wrinkle-resistant and fast-drying. Its reversible design offers one silky-smooth side and one that’s fluffy to the touch. The popular blanket stays soft and doesn’t pill, no matter how many times you run it through the wash, according to customers. And with 25 playful colors and six sizes to choose from, there’s an option for everyone.
Amazon shoppers love the blanket so much that one described it as “snuggling with a million soft kittens.” Another even bought a blanket for every member in their family: “It makes me believe in Santa and the magic of Christmas,” they wrote. “Because really there is no other possible explanation for anything so cozy and soft and perfect.”
Buy It! Bedsure Microfiber Fleece Blanket, $14.99–$55.99; amazon.com
“Three years later and I own two of these fleecy versions,” wrote another reviewer. “I thought about writing a love poem to it, but that seemed a bit much. It needs a warning: You will buy one, you will love it, you will discover it’s the softest, warmest, coziest blanket that has ever been made. In the history of blankets, there's never been a better one. No, really. Not if cozy and soft are your goals, anyway. You will tell people about it. They will want one.”
Grab the Bedsure fleece blanket starting at just $15 at Amazon. Your cozy night in awaits.