Shoppers Say This Is the Softest Duvet Cover Set They've Ever Owned — and It's on Sale for $22
If you could use a cozy bedding refresh, thousands of Amazon shoppers recommend this ultra-soft duvet cover set. The best part? It's on sale right now.
Another hit from popular bedding brand Bedsure, the 3-piece set comes with a duvet insert and two matching pillow shams. Made of 100 percent brushed microfiber polyester, the bedding is soft, smooth, and designed for maximum comfort. Plus, you won't have to worry about your duvet insert falling out of the cover, thanks to its bottom zipper and corner ties.
Easy to care for, the set is machine washable. Just be sure to use cold water and don't add bleach. You can even tumble dry it, and shoppers say it "washes wonderfully and dries without shrinking."
Buy It! Bedsure Brushed Microfiber 3-Piece Queen Duvet Cover Set, $22.09 (orig. $33.79); amazon.com
The set comes in 12 colors, including black, navy, purple and olive green. It's also available in warmer hues like light pink, as well as shades of gray and white. Each color is available in sizes twin to king, so the set is great for adults, teens, and even kids. In fact, the twin size is so popular, it's the best-seller in the kids' duvet covers category.
While pricing depends on the color and size of the set, you'll get a great deal no matter what combination you opt for, as they're all on major mark down right now. But the standout deals are on the queen size sets, some of which are on sale for just $22.
Amazon shoppers swear by this set, and more than 7,000 of them have given it a perfect rating. They love the look and feel of the bedding, claiming the duvet cover is the softest they've ever owned.
"I am very happy with the set," one customer wrote. "The fabric is soft and smooth to touch and feels nice on the skin. The ties inside the duvet cover stay put and hold the duvet in place very well. The pillowcases fit perfectly, too."
For a comfy bedding upgrade, shop the Bedsure Brushed Microfiber 3-Piece Duvet Cover Set at Amazon while it's still on sale.
