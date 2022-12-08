Thousands of Shoppers Swear by This Mattress Pad for the 'Best Sleep Ever' — and It's Up to 45% Off at Amazon

If you've been tossing and turning at night, it may be time to upgrade your bed. The good news is you don't have to replace your entire mattress to get a restful night's sleep. Instead, opt for a mattress pad backed by tens of thousands of Amazon shoppers.

Right now, the Bedsure Mattress Pad is on sale for up to 45 percent off at Amazon. An easy and cost-effective way to make your bed more comfortable, the mattress pad is stuffed with plush microfiber filling. It also has a microfiber top layer that's soft to the touch. Plus, its quilted design keeps the filling in place and helps promote breathability.

Amazon

Buy It! Bedsure Queen Mattress Pad, $22.09 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Another feature worth noting? It has a deep pocket that easily stretches to fit a mattress up to 21 inches deep. Plus, the mattress cover is fully elasticized, making it a breeze to secure around your bed.

It's also super easy to clean. The brand suggests machine washing it separately in cold water with a gentle cycle. Then, you can toss it in the dryer and select a low heat setting.

The mattress pad comes in seven sizes, from twin up to California king. Pricing depends on the size you go for, but every option is on sale right now. We're eyeing it in the queen size while it's on sale for just $22.

A hit with shoppers, the mattress pad has racked up more than 15,600 five-star ratings from customers who call it "soft and fluffy." One shopper raved, "I've been having the best sleep ever," and another wrote, "It has turned my bed into a cloud."

Others have called out its "high quality," and a five-star reviewer shared that they "washed it a number of times" since they first purchased it, and the mattress pad "still looks new."

Give your bed a comfortable upgrade and pick up the Bedsure Mattress Pad at Amazon while it's still on major sale!

