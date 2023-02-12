Deal Alert! These Bed Sheets That Are 'Like Silk' Are Up to 50% Off at Amazon

If you've been struggling to sleep, changing your bedding might be the key — especially if you're swapping out old sheets for a set that's wonderfully silky soft.

Consider the Bedsure 4-Piece Hotel Luxury Bed Sheet Set, which is currently marked down at Amazon by up to 50 percent. The top-rated bed sheets are designed with a ruched hem on the pillowcases and flat sheet, providing a thoughtful detail that's sure to stand out. The sheets are woven from a polyester microfiber fabric that's brushed on both sides, making them super soft, smooth, and breathable. Plus, the sturdy weave makes the sheets durable, so they won't shrink or wrinkle.

Each set comes with two pillowcases, a flat sheet, and a fitted sheet complete with a full elastic band, so it won't move if you toss and turn during the night. Shoppers can choose from a host of solid colors, including burgundy and navy, all of which are available in sizes twin through California king. And when it's time to clean the sheets, simply toss them in the washing machine and tumble dry.

Buy It! Bedsure 4-Piece Hotel Luxury Bed Sheet Set, $14.75 (orig. $27.68); amazon.com

Over 48,000 Amazon shoppers have given these bed sheets a five-star rating, with users noting in reviews that they "didn't want to get out of bed" after trying this bedding that feels "like silk." One user said, "Honestly the best quality bed sheet I've bought in a long while without the huge price tag," while another enthused: "They are so smooth and soft to the touch that I can't help myself from rubbing my legs against them!"

A third reviewer who is "very picky" added that these sheets are "so soft" and "probably my new favorites." They also wrote that "these feel and look like sheets that cost way more than these do."

Head to Amazon to get the Bedsure 4-Piece Hotel Luxury Bed Sheet Set while it's up to 50 percent off.

