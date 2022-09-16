This 'Ultra-Comfortable' Heated Throw Blanket Keeps Shoppers 'Toasty' — and It's 54% Off with Double Discounts

If you start stocking up on cozy essentials the first moment there's a bit of a chill in the air, we're with you, and we have a recommendation that can help in your quest to be warm and toasty all fall and winter long.

Right now, there's a major deal to be found at Amazon on the Bedsure Heated Throw Blanket, which thanks to double discounts (just apply the additional coupon code for further markdown at checkout) is on sale for $38 in gray. That is a savings of 54 percent, making it a great deal to grab before the temperatures really fall.

Those who are fans of heated blankets really love them, and if you're in the market for a new and improved option for this year, Bedsure's offering is both classic and highly functional. The design is simple and chic, with a ribbed texture and super soft fleece material.

Amazon

Buy It! Bedsure Heated Throw Blanket, $38.49 with coupon (orig. $83.99); amazon.com

While you can opt to grab the throw in a few different colors, the dark gray is where you'll find the steep double discount. They also offer the heated blanket in bed-sized options, for those who need to be fully wrapped up in warmth all night long.

The throw measures 50 by 60 inches, the perfect size for one or two people to cozy up under while reading or watching TV on those cold fall and winter nights. But don't be surprised if your pets tend to steal it as well — it's just undeniably cozy.

Its LED controller offers you the ability to customize your heated blanket preferences. There are six heat levels, four timer settings, and an auto shut-off feature that kicks in after three hours, so you can feel safe falling asleep with it on. The blanket can warm to 104 degrees within 35 minutes.

The brand also recommends that wrapping up in this heated blanket rather than cranking up the thermostat in your house can help save big on heating bills, so you might be able to save a bit of cash in the long run with the purchase.

Plenty of shoppers have already left behind glowing reviews on this "ultra-comfortable" throw blanket, too. One five-star review raved that it "kept my ice cold feet toasty all winter," while another said, "If you need a soft, versatile electric blanket — and are willing to fight beloved family pets for the use of it — I can't recommend this highly enough." A third impressed shopper simply shared, "I am obsessed with this blanket," and added, "I don't feel like I have to be in a perfect position to use it since the cord [is] nice and long."

Before it gets too cold (and this excellent deal is gone), grab a Bedsure Heated Throw Blanket for just $38.

