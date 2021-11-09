Amazon's Best-Selling Blanket with More Than 83,000 Perfect Ratings Is on Sale for Only $20 Right Now
When the sun starts setting before 5 p.m., few things are quite as comforting as a super-soft throw blanket. Thankfully, Amazon shoppers have found an ultra-comfy fleece throw to wrap up in all season long — and it's on sale.
Designed to keep you warm and cozy, the Bedsure Fleece Blanket is made of 100 percent microfiber polyester. It comes in four sizes and 26 colors, including black, navy, brown, and gray, plus softer hues like white, pink, and light gray. While pricing depends on the size and color you opt for, some combinations are currently marked down. And right now, some of the best deals are on the 60-inch by 80-inch size, including the gray throw that's on sale for $20. Other standout deals include the washed blue blanket and the dusty pink blanket that are both just $22.
A hit with Amazon customers, the blanket is the best-seller in the ″bed throws″ category. While it's popular for beds, shoppers say the versatile throw is also great for movie nights on the couch, long trips in the car, and even "pretend 'camping' on the floor." Pet parents claim that it's also a hit with their dogs, cats, and bunnies.
The blanket has picked up more than a whopping 83,000 five-star ratings, with customers citing that it's soft, fluffy, and keeps them warm. "I love these blankets so much!" one reviewer wrote. "I originally bought one for my oldest son, and it was so soft and comfortable that my youngest wanted one also! The colors are true to the pictures...They are perfect for snuggling under your comforter on a cold winter night, or by themselves on a cool evening. You won't regret this purchase!"
Shoppers also love that it's a breeze to keep clean, as it's machine washable. The brand recommends washing it in cold water using a gentle cycle (and be sure not to use fabric softener). You can even throw it in the dryer, as long as you use a delicate cycle without heat. Be sure to follow the care instructions to retain its shape and softness.
"I've had mine for three years and all I can say is that this blanket stands the test of time," another customer wrote. "It still has the same ultra-soft velvety texture. The navy color hasn't faded and the high-quality stitching holds up well with no loose seams. It's a light blanket but has kept me warm. Whenever I washed my comforter, I'd temporarily substitute it with this blanket and even on cold winter nights when my room got below 60 degrees Fahrenheit, this blanket still kept me warm. Whether you need an extra throw blanket or something you can use daily, I'd highly recommend picking this up."
There's no end date listed for the sale, so shop the Bedsure Fleece Blanket while it's still marked down.
