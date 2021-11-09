Amazon's Best-Selling Blanket with More Than 83,000 Perfect Ratings Is on Sale for Only $20 Right Now

"I've had mine for three years and all I can say is that this blanket stands the test of time," another customer wrote. "It still has the same ultra-soft velvety texture. The navy color hasn't faded and the high-quality stitching holds up well with no loose seams. It's a light blanket but has kept me warm. Whenever I washed my comforter, I'd temporarily substitute it with this blanket and even on cold winter nights when my room got below 60 degrees Fahrenheit, this blanket still kept me warm. Whether you need an extra throw blanket or something you can use daily, I'd highly recommend picking this up."