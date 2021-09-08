Amazon Shoppers Call This the 'Perfect Throw Blanket' — and It's Up to 35% Off
As the summer months stretch further and further away, everyone is trading cooling bed sheets for cold-weather necessities like cozy blankets and space heaters. Even if you're not on board with the dropping temperatures, it's hard not to admit that there's nothing better than wrapping yourself up with a soft blanket and nursing a cup of hot tea.
If you're in the market for a new blanket, Amazon shoppers recommend the Bedsure Fleece Bed Blanket, which is up to 35 percent off right now and the number one best seller in the bed throws category. The soft and cozy blanket is thick enough to keep you warm, complete with a 100 percent microfiber fabric and strong stitches that prevent unraveling. Thanks to the double-sided design, the blanket can be used any which way, with one side highly smooth while the other is soft and fuzzy.
Cleaning it is a breeze: Just toss it in the washing machine on a gentle cycle and tumble dry with no heat. Shoppers can choose from a slew of sizes that fit all standard bed shapes, along with 27 bright solid colors like teal, orange, and coral pink.
Buy It! Bedsure Fleece Bed Blanket, $21.24–$26.99 (orig. $28.59–$33.79); amazon.com
Over 79,000 Amazon shoppers have given the blanket a five-star rating, explaining that the "softness is incredible" and that it's the "perfect throw blanket." Another shopper says, "If you want something to curl up in while drinking your tea and reading your favorite book but you don't want to spend a lot of money, you have found a warm, attractive alternative."
"I've purchased many throws in the past, but never one this soft," one five-star reviewer shares. "I loved it so much I bought a second one. I sit on the couch and can't stop taking it between my fingers and rubbing it, it's that soft. You're always reading about how soft something is but you don't know until you judge for yourself — trust me, this is incredibly soft."
Buy It! Bedsure Fleece Bed Blanket, $21.24–$26.99 (orig. $29.69–$33.79); amazon.com
"I'm a blanket snob and always looking for a soft one," another user says. "I was ordering a new blanket for my couch (we have lots of pets) and ordered the queen size [in] gray. Then I also wanted a navy one because my son plays baseball and it's still chilly for some of the night games. They both arrived today and I'm amazed at how soft these blankets are. They are light and silky and feel fabulous to touch... I'm in love already."
Whether you're preparing for the impending fall weather or simply need a new blanket to curl up with, shop the Bedsure Fleece Bed Blanket at Amazon starting at just $21.24.
- Amazon Shoppers Call This the 'Perfect Throw Blanket' — and It's Up to 35% Off
- Cher Loves These $20 Pants from Amazon That Make Her Behind Look 'BootyFull'
- Amazon Is Having a Flash Sale on This 'Super Comfortable' Cardigan — and You Can Get It for $22
- Shoppers Believe This $30 Fall-Perfect Dress 'Pairs Well With Virtually Any Shoe'