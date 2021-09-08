Shop

Amazon Shoppers Call This the 'Perfect Throw Blanket' — and It's Up to 35% Off

It has over 79,000 perfect ratings
By Amy Schulman
September 07, 2021 11:00 PM
Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

As the summer months stretch further and further away, everyone is trading cooling bed sheets for cold-weather necessities like cozy blankets and space heaters. Even if you're not on board with the dropping temperatures, it's hard not to admit that there's nothing better than wrapping yourself up with a soft blanket and nursing a cup of hot tea.    

RELATED: Want to unlock even more savings? Sign up to get hand-picked deals delivered by text message.

If you're in the market for a new blanket, Amazon shoppers recommend the Bedsure Fleece Bed Blanket, which is up to 35 percent off right now and the number one best seller in the bed throws category. The soft and cozy blanket is thick enough to keep you warm, complete with a 100 percent microfiber fabric and strong stitches that prevent unraveling. Thanks to the double-sided design, the blanket can be used any which way, with one side highly smooth while the other is soft and fuzzy.  

Cleaning it is a breeze: Just toss it in the washing machine on a gentle cycle and tumble dry with no heat. Shoppers can choose from a slew of sizes that fit all standard bed shapes, along with 27 bright solid colors like teal, orange, and coral pink

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Bedsure Fleece Bed Blanket, $21.24–$26.99 (orig. $28.59–$33.79); amazon.com

Over 79,000 Amazon shoppers have given the blanket a five-star rating, explaining that the "softness is incredible" and that it's the "perfect throw blanket." Another shopper says, "If you want something to curl up in while drinking your tea and reading your favorite book but you don't want to spend a lot of money, you have found a warm, attractive alternative."

"I've purchased many throws in the past, but never one this soft," one five-star reviewer shares. "I loved it so much I bought a second one. I sit on the couch and can't stop taking it between my fingers and rubbing it, it's that soft. You're always reading about how soft something is but you don't know until you judge for yourself — trust me, this is incredibly soft." 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Bedsure Fleece Bed Blanket, $21.24–$26.99 (orig. $29.69–$33.79); amazon.com

"I'm a blanket snob and always looking for a soft one," another user says. "I was ordering a new blanket for my couch (we have lots of pets) and ordered the queen size [in] gray. Then I also wanted a navy one because my son plays baseball and it's still chilly for some of the night games. They both arrived today and I'm amazed at how soft these blankets are. They are light and silky and feel fabulous to touch... I'm in love already." 

Whether you're preparing for the impending fall weather or simply need a new blanket to curl up with, shop the Bedsure Fleece Bed Blanket at Amazon starting at just $21.24.

Shop
View All
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com