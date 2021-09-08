Amazon Shoppers Call This the 'Perfect Throw Blanket' — and It's Up to 35% Off

If you're in the market for a new blanket, Amazon shoppers recommend the Bedsure Fleece Bed Blanket, which is up to 35 percent off right now and the number one best seller in the bed throws category. The soft and cozy blanket is thick enough to keep you warm, complete with a 100 percent microfiber fabric and strong stitches that prevent unraveling. Thanks to the double-sided design, the blanket can be used any which way, with one side highly smooth while the other is soft and fuzzy.