Shop

Amazon's Most Popular Blanket Has More Than 46,400 Five-Star Ratings — and It's on Sale

Shoppers say it’s the warmest and softest blanket they’ve ever owned
By Isabel Garcia December 02, 2021 11:00 PM
Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Between plush pillows, soft sheets and toasty space heaters, Amazon is packed with home finds to keep you warm and cozy all season long. If you're looking for an ultra-soft throw, here's a blanket that Amazon shoppers can't stop buying.

Right now, this plush Bedsure blanket is the best-selling bed blanket on Amazon. One side of the reversible blanket is made of smooth fleece, and the other features a soft faux shearling material. So not only does the thick blanket provide extra warmth, but it's also super cozy — no matter how you wrap up in it. 

RELATED: Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message.

Available in four sizes, the blanket is ideal for curling up on the couch or adding another layer to the entire bed. It comes in 26 colors, some of which include different shades of gray, blue, and pink. It's also available in purple, orange, and other bright colors. While pricing varies by size and color, various colors of the 50-by-60 inch blanket are on sale for a little more than $21, thanks to a Cyber Week deal.  

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Bedsure Faux Shearling Fleece Throw, $21.24 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com 

Also worth noting is how easy it is to care for the blanket, as it's machine washable and can go in the dryer. The brand recommends washing it separately with warm water on a gentle cycle and tumble drying it on a low setting.  

More than 46,400 customers have given the blanket a perfect rating on Amazon, with some saying it's the softest and warmest blanket they've ever owned. 

Even shoppers who live in colder areas swear by the blanket. "I purchased one of the [faux shearling] fleece blankets and then ordered a second one the day after I received my first order because I loved it that much," wrote one customer who lives in Minnesota. "These are phenomenal throw blankets. They are soft, warm, and the perfect size for an adult human or dog. They wash really well (I was washing mine weekly in the winter) and the fleece doesn't melt or harden after drying. [The] colors are true to the photos (I ordered navy and the bluish violet)." 

Others say that it makes a great gift. "I originally bought this as a gift for a friend," another reviewer wrote. "They loved it so much and had nothing but awesome [things] to say about it. I decided to buy one for myself and use it over my bed during the winter months. This blanket keeps me warm throughout the night even on the coldest of nights. I don't want to get out of bed."

Ready to wrap up in an ultra-cozy throw this winter? Head to Amazon to shop the faux shearling fleece throw from Bedsure while it's still marked down.

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Bedsure Faux Shearling Fleece Throw, $21.24 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com

Shop
View All
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com