This Best-Selling Throw Blanket Has Fleece on One Side and Faux Fur on the Other — and It's on Sale at Amazon

The season of cozying up is here! While you may already have a plush robe, fluffy slippers, and a portable space heater in your cold weather toolbox, a new fuzzy throw blanket may be just what you need to put that winter chill to bed once and for all — and Amazon just put one of its best-selling blankets on major sale ahead of Black Friday.

Right now, you can score the Bedsure Fuzzy Throw Blanket for up to 41 percent off, meaning you can get it for as little as $22. And you're basically getting two blankets for the price of one here, considering its reversible — one side is made of a fuzzy faux fur, while the other is a soft fleece.

Bedsure Fuzzy Throw Blanket in Gray, $21.99 (orig. $32.99)

To ensure peak coziness, the popular blanket is made of a combination of super soft fabrics. The faux fur side features a 1.5-inch long plush pile that gives a perfect amount of shagginess to make snuggling up on the couch feel so good. The shaggy appearance also looks so chic tossed over your bed or a couch to liven up your space.

If you want more warmth, flip the blanket over to the fleece side, which is made of a faux shearling — a go-to fabric for colder months because of its warming properties. It's also breathable and absorbs moisture to prevent overheating. And although it's about 5 feet long, this comfy blanket is lightweight, weighing just three pounds. You can also toss it in the washing machine for an effortless clean.

With over 13,500 five-star ratings on Amazon, shoppers are loving the look and feel of this best-selling throw blanket. "It's like sleeping under a cloud," one five-star reviewer said, calling it the "softest blanket ever."

Another person said it feels "so luxurious" and "doesn't shed" at all. "Seriously one of the best Amazon purchases I've ever made."

"The quality of the blanket is exceptional," someone else added of the "very soft, thick yet lightweight" blanket.

Right now, you can get the Bedsure Fuzzy Throw Blanket on sale in multiple colors to match your home decor, including black, blue, teal, and cream. Add one (or two!) to your cart way before the major shopping holiday is here.

Bedsure Fuzzy Throw Blanket in Black, $29.99 (orig. $50.75)

Bedsure Fuzzy Throw Blanket in Cream, $29.99 (orig. $50.75)

Bedsure Fuzzy Throw Blanket in Teal, $29.99 (orig. $50.75)

Bedsure Fuzzy Throw Blanket in Blue, $28.99 (orig. $39.99)

