These 'Shockingly Fabulous' Bed Sheets That Are 'Cooling and Comfy' Are as Little as $18 at Amazon

Finding a set of bed sheets that fit the trifecta — cooling, soft, and affordable — shouldn't be hard. Luckily, a set of top-rated bed sheets were just slashed at Amazon, and you can snap them up for as little as $18.

The Bedsure Cooling 4-Piece Bed Sheet Set is ultra-soft thanks to the premium brushed microfiber material. Breathable and smooth, the sheets are wonderfully cozy — without making a crinkling noise as you move. Since the sturdy fabric is durable it prevents the sheets from shrinking, wrinkling, or fading over time. Plus, each piece is finished off with a ruched hem, giving the sheets a dash of elegance.

Each set comes with two pillowcases, one flat sheet, and one fitted sheet complete with a full elastic band, so it can stretch to fit over mattresses as deep as 16 inches. Shoppers can choose from a slew of solid colors, including white and dusty purple, all of which are available in sizes twin through split king. And when it's time to clean the sheets, just toss them in the washing machine.

Over 50,000 Amazon shoppers have given the bed sheets a five-star rating, with users calling them "shockingly fabulous" and "cooling and comfy." One reviewer wrote, "These sheets were supposed to be back-ups to ones we spent four times as much for, but when using these sheets, they are legit! Now, the others are back-up," while another added: "It says they are hotel quality, but they feel even softer than a hotel."

A third shopper said, "I absolutely love these sheets," and added, "They are soft and wrinkle-free. The material almost feels like it's cooling you off while you sleep." They finished off by saying that the set "makes you feel fancy without the fancy price tag!"

