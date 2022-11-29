Lifestyle Home Amazon Shoppers Are Obsessed with This 'Luxuriously Soft' Duvet Set That's on Sale for as Little as $22 It has more than 34,500 perfect ratings By Toni Sutton Published on November 29, 2022 06:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon It's so important to get a good night's sleep during the busy holiday season. When you're done shopping and baking for Christmas, slipping into warm sheets and soft bedding is the best present you can give yourself. Looking to upgrade your down comforter or surprise someone with a cozy holiday gift? Then consider the best-selling Bedsure Duvet Cover Set that's recommended by thousands of Amazon shoppers — and it's up to 45 percent off right now. Each set comes with a duvet cover and two pillow shams made from durable microfiber fabric. Plus, it has a zipper at the bottom and corner ties, meaning you won't have to worry about your duvet insert falling out. Amazon Buy It! Bedsure 3-Piece Queen Duvet Cover Set in White, $22.04 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. The set is available in 20 colors including black, navy, white, gray, and olive green, in addition to warmer hues like orange, red, and purple. Sizes range from twin XL to California king and the bedding is machine washable, so it's super easy to care for. The brand recommends washing the set in cold water on the permanent cycle and tumble drying it on low. Several shoppers who washed the duvet cover a few times found it to be heavy-duty. "I've washed it a few times already and it's still in great condition," one reviewer wrote. Some buyers have gone so far as to say the duvet cover set is the most comfortable bedding they've ever slept on. "Really impressed with this duvet cover! It feels luxuriously soft," another shopper shared. "It looks much more expensive than it is." A third buyer added: "This fabric is so incredibly soft [and] it is extremely luxurious. It does not wrinkle and fits the insert perfectly." For bedding that will keep you cozy all winter long shop the Bedsure Duvet Cover Set now while it's on sale for as little as $22 at Amazon. Amazon Buy It! Bedsure 3-Piece Queen Duvet Cover Set in Light Pink, $23.99 (orig. $42.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Bedsure 3-Piece Queen Duvet Cover Set in Charcoal Gray, $32.99 (orig. $42.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Bedsure 3-Piece Queen Duvet Cover Set in Navy, $26.39 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Snuggly Sweater Candles, Perfume Pens, and More Under-$20 Finds at Target That Make Great Holiday Gifts The 65 Best Cyber Week Deals at Amazon, Including Markdowns on Apple, Bissell, Nespresso, and Yeti Surprise! Saks Off 5th Extended Its Cyber Monday Deals — Major Designer Styles Are Still Up to 75% Off