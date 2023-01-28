Amazon Shoppers Call This a 'Hotel-Quality' Duvet Cover — and Prices Are as Little as $22

“We get compliments all the time on how comfy they are”

By Amy Schulman
Published on January 28, 2023 08:00 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Bedsure duvet cover tout
Photo: People / Reese Herrington

If you've determined that your duvet cover is far too stained or discolored for your liking, it's about time to invest in a new one. And while these bedding essentials can often be pricey, you don't have to spend a ton of money to score one that's incredibly soft and comfortable.

Enter the Bedsure Duvet Cover, which is currently up to a whopping 52 percent off at Amazon, bringing the price down to as little as $22. Spun from an ultra-soft microfiber material, the brushed duvet cover is wonderfully soft, smooth, and breathable, apt to lull you into a dreamless sleep. Thanks to its durable, neat stitching, the cover won't split over time — even if you're planning on heavily washing it. Plus, the dyeing technique used creates bright shades that won't fade.

The duvet cover is finished off with eight corner ties that help keep the insert in place, plus there's a hidden zipper that lets you seal it faster than relying on pesky buttons. And when it's time to clean the duvet cover, just toss it into the washing machine on a gentle cycle and tumble dry on low.

Bedsure Bright White Duvet Covers Queen Size
Amazon

Buy It! Bedsure Duvet Cover, $25.19 (orig. $45.99); amazon.com

Shoppers can choose from a slew of bright, solid colors, including lilac, red, and indigo, all of which are available in sizes twin through California king. Each purchase also includes two pillow shams of the same color.

Over 15,000 Amazon shoppers have given the duvet cover a five-star rating, and it's even earned the best-selling spot in its category. Reviewers say they're "surprised" by how soft it is, and call it a "hotel-quality duvet." One user said, "I love the softness and seamless sleep we seem to enjoy," while another added: "This duvet cover is easy to put on."

Even Airbnb hosts rely on this duvet cover, with one expressing that they "have purchased so many duvets that aren't great. These are our new staple." They also said, "They are super soft and breathable, and we get compliments all the time on how comfy they are." Plus they appreciated that the duvet cover dries "really fast" and the "zipper allows for easy changing."

Head to Amazon to get the Bedsure Duvet Cover while it's up to 52 percent off.

BEDSURE Olive Green Duvet Covers Queen Size
Amazon

Buy It! Bedsure Duvet Cover, $21.59 (orig. $40.99); amazon.com

Bedsure Burnt Orange Duvet Covers Queen Size
Amazon

Buy It! Bedsure Duvet Cover, $25.49 (orig. $45.99); amazon.com

BEDSURE Grayish Blue Duvet Covers Queen Size
Amazon

Buy It! Bedsure Duvet Cover, $23.77 (orig. $40.99); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Target game day electronics tout
These TVs, Soundbars, and Projectors Offer 'Crystal Clear' Viewing and Audio for Game Day, and They're on Sale
Amazon Member Deals Roundup
The 50 Best Prime Member-Only Deals Happening at Amazon Right Now
BodyRestore Shower Steamers Aromatherapy
Give the Gift of the 'Best Sleep Ever' with These Eucalyptus Shower Steamers for Valentine's Day
Related Articles
Utopia Bedding Fleece Blanket Queen Size Turquoise
Deal Alert! This Fleece Blanket That's as 'Soft as a Kitten' Is Up to 52% Off at Amazon
Becky Cameron Solid 3-Piece Duvet Cover Set
Shoppers Are Ordering Multiples of This Top-Rated Duvet Cover Set That's 'Like Resting on a Cloud'
MATBEBY Bedding Quilted Fitted Queen Mattress Pad
Whoa! Amazon Shoppers Swear This Mattress Pad Is 'Very Plush,' and It's 36% Off Today
SLEEP ZONE Cooling Queen Mattress Pad
This Cooling Mattress Pad Feels 'Like Sleeping on a New Bed,' According to Amazon Shoppers — and It's 44% Off
CGK Unlimited Queen Size Sheet Set - Breathable & Cooling Sheets tout
Even Airbnb Hosts Say Their Guests Give 'Rave Reviews' for These Top-Rated Bed Sheets — and They're on Sale
utopia-bedding-down-alternative-comforter-tout
This Best-Selling Comforter on Amazon That More Than 65,000 Shoppers Swear by Is Double Discounted Right Now
Amazon Customer-Most Loved Home Upgrades tout
Amazon Shoppers Are Upgrading Their Homes This Year with These 9 Top-Rated Finds — Up to 65% Off
Warner’s Easy Does It Underarm Smoothing Wireless Lightly Lined Bra
Whoa! Amazon's Best-Selling Wireless Bra for Everyday Wear Is 52% Off Right Now