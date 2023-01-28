Amazon Shoppers Call This a 'Hotel-Quality' Duvet Cover — and Prices Are as Little as $22

If you've determined that your duvet cover is far too stained or discolored for your liking, it's about time to invest in a new one. And while these bedding essentials can often be pricey, you don't have to spend a ton of money to score one that's incredibly soft and comfortable.

Enter the Bedsure Duvet Cover, which is currently up to a whopping 52 percent off at Amazon, bringing the price down to as little as $22. Spun from an ultra-soft microfiber material, the brushed duvet cover is wonderfully soft, smooth, and breathable, apt to lull you into a dreamless sleep. Thanks to its durable, neat stitching, the cover won't split over time — even if you're planning on heavily washing it. Plus, the dyeing technique used creates bright shades that won't fade.

The duvet cover is finished off with eight corner ties that help keep the insert in place, plus there's a hidden zipper that lets you seal it faster than relying on pesky buttons. And when it's time to clean the duvet cover, just toss it into the washing machine on a gentle cycle and tumble dry on low.

Amazon

Buy It! Bedsure Duvet Cover, $25.19 (orig. $45.99); amazon.com

Shoppers can choose from a slew of bright, solid colors, including lilac, red, and indigo, all of which are available in sizes twin through California king. Each purchase also includes two pillow shams of the same color.

Over 15,000 Amazon shoppers have given the duvet cover a five-star rating, and it's even earned the best-selling spot in its category. Reviewers say they're "surprised" by how soft it is, and call it a "hotel-quality duvet." One user said, "I love the softness and seamless sleep we seem to enjoy," while another added: "This duvet cover is easy to put on."

Even Airbnb hosts rely on this duvet cover, with one expressing that they "have purchased so many duvets that aren't great. These are our new staple." They also said, "They are super soft and breathable, and we get compliments all the time on how comfy they are." Plus they appreciated that the duvet cover dries "really fast" and the "zipper allows for easy changing."

Head to Amazon to get the Bedsure Duvet Cover while it's up to 52 percent off.

Amazon

Buy It! Bedsure Duvet Cover, $21.59 (orig. $40.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Bedsure Duvet Cover, $25.49 (orig. $45.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Bedsure Duvet Cover, $23.77 (orig. $40.99); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.