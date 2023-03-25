These 'Heavenly' Cooling Pillowcases Are on Sale for Just $5 Apiece

Warm weather is afoot, and everyone is gearing up: swapping space heaters for powerful fans, storing away heavy jackets, and switching to their favorite cooling bed sheets. While you're at it, why not swap your cotton pillowcases for something that's designed to keep you cool?

Tons of Amazon shoppers recommend the Bedsure Cooling Pillowcases, and they're currently on sale. The organic pillowcases are made from a mix of viscose and bamboo, making them super breathable, soft, and lightweight. The fabric is also cool to the touch and will wick away moisture better than a typical cotton blend, preventing you from overheating and eliminating night sweats.

Choose from 19 colors, including fun shades like teal and purple, all of which are available in standard, queen, and king sizes. Each set comes with two pillowcases that are machine-washable with other similar colors and can be dried on a low setting.

Buy It! Bedsure Cooling Pillowcases, $10.19 (orig. $17.99); amazon.com

Over 20,000 Amazon shoppers have given the pillowcases a five-star rating, with users noting in reviews that they keep them cool "throughout the night" with fabric that's "better than Egyptian cotton." One shopper said, "I felt like I was resting my head on a luxurious pillow but it's my same pillow as always just a fantastic pillow case," while another added: "The material really just feels heavenly."

A third reviewer wrote, "I love Bedsure's bamboo viscose sheets/pillowcases! In addition to being more sustainable than cotton, they are more comfy!" They appreciated that the pillowcases are "lightweight, breathable, silky, and soft," plus, "they also wash and dry quickly on lower heat than Egyptian cotton." They finished off by saying, "I've switched out all of our sheets."

Head to Amazon to get the Bedsure Cooling Pillowcases while they're up to 43 percent off.

